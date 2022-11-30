“His record speaks for itself” – Should QPR consider Chris Wilder as their next manager? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR’s search for a new manager is currently underway following the sudden departure of Michael Beale this week.

The 42-year old has joined Rangers as the replacement for Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Chris Wilder is one name that should be on their radar…

Marcus Ally

Yes.

It is unlikely that QPR would be able to satisfy Wilder’s demands in the transfer market, but as long as the club’s intentions are made clear and Wilder knows what he is working with and how the club will operate, it could work as an appointment.

There would be some concerns around the fit, because Wilder does not typically like to hand opportunities to younger players, of which QPR would encourage in aiming to produce players who the club can sell on at a profit.

However, Wilder is definitely worth a discussion and maybe even an interview, because his record speaks for itself in looking at the job that he performed at Sheffield United, and the impact that he had at Middlesbrough last season.

Josh Cole

Whereas Wilder ultimately failed to transform Middlesbrough’s fortunes during his time at the Riverside Stadium, it may prove to be a wise move for QPR to consider him as a replacement for Beale.

The 55-year-old knows exactly what it takes to compete as a manager at this level as he oversaw a successful promotion push at Sheffield United in 2019.

When you consider that QPR have assembled a talented group of players in recent years, there is every chance that Wilder could guide the club to a top-six finish if he is appointed.

The former Blades boss will feel as if he has a point to prove following his spell at Boro and thus he could be the right man to lead QPR into a new dawn.

Declan Harte

If QPR are to look for a more experienced coach as a Beale replacement then there are few available names better than Wilder.

While his stint with Middlesbrough didn’t go as expected, and has perhaps lowered his stock, he is still a very capable manager and has the know-how to bring the club back to the Premier League.

If given the right time and investment then he could prove to be a very shrewd appointment for Rangers.

His time with Sheffield United speaks for itself and if he can rediscover that mojo then there’s no doubt he can bring success to Loftus Road.

However, there may be some reservations over his time with Boro and that is entirely within reason.

But his track record with the Blades should still earn him another chance with a promotion contender in the Championship.