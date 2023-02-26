“His price-tag will now be in eight figures” – Will Sheffield United man attract transfer interest this summer? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have had several standout individuals that have helped them to second place in the Championship table, with Anel Ahmedhodzic certainly falling into that category.

The centre-back arrived at Bramall Lane in the summer and he has quickly established himself as one of the top players outside the Premier League.

As well as having the physicality to cope, the 23-year-old is composed on the ball and can start attacks from the back.

With that in mind, will Ahmedhodzic attract interest in the summer? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Ben Wignall

I can certainly see Ahmedhodzic attracting interest from other clubs – both in England and overseas – regardless of what division United find themselves in.

He has not only showcased his defensive skills but also he has been in the goals too, whether that is from set-pieces or if he is bombing into the box down the right flank – he can seemingly do it all.

The Blades will almost certainly fend off any bids for him if they’re in the Premier League next season, but I’d say they will almost certainly lose him if they squander their chances of promotion and remain in the Championship.

With the age that he is though and the fact he is a full and regular international for Bosnia, his price-tag will now be in eight figures – that can only be a good thing for United to have a player of that value on their books.

Alfie Burns

I’m sure clubs will be aware of him. That was the case last summer when he was signed and that interest won’t have disappeared.

However, I’m basing this answer on the fact I think Sheffield United will still win promotion. Because of that, they’ll retain Ahmedhodzic fairly fuss free.

The Bosnian has been a great addition and how he shines stepping out of a back-three and overlapping is impressive. There are still flaws in his game, though, particularly defensively.

A year ironing those out in the top-flight with Sheffield United will be beneficial for him and, if he continues to develop, more interest is going to follow.

As mentioned above, previous suitors won’t have vanished, particularly with how good Ahmedhodzic has been. This summer, though, it should be fairly straightforward retaining him if promotion has been achieved.

Chris Gallagher

He will certainly be on the radar of clubs.

It was seen as a real coup for the Blades when they managed to bring the defender in and all that optimism around the signing has proven to be well founded as he has been a class act this season.

So, it’s natural that there will be interest and if they don’t win promotion then the reality is that you would expect Ahmedhodzic to move on.

As well as that, the ownership situation means the Blades could have to cash in if they don’t get someone else in, so it will be a worrying summer for the Blades if they don’t go up.