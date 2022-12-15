“His price tag is likely to be a barrier” – Middlesbrough interested in Birmingham City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are keen on striking a deal to recruit Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham, according to this morning’s report from TEAMtalk.

The 17-year-old has made his full breakthrough into the Midlands side’s first team this term, making 11 league appearances already and even starting against Sunderland just before the World Cup break.

He was an unused substitute in their most recent game against Blackpool last weekend – but looks set to continue being involved in the senior squad for the foreseeable future with manager John Eustace giving many young players a chance to shine in recent months.

League rivals Boro are currently on the prowl for a midfielder and are seemingly keen on Bellingham, though they aren’t alone in the race.

Sunderland, Newcastle United, Scottish Premiership side Rangers, French top-tier outfit Nice and German top-flight team Bayer Leverkusen are also reported to be taking an interest in him as well.

From Michael Carrick’s side’s point of view though, would this be a good addition? And is he really needed on Teesside? We asked three of our writers at Football League World for their verdicts.

Justin Peach

It’s an interesting link considering Bellingham’s lack of experience.

The thought process behind it will ultimately be looking toward the future but considering the potential outlay on the deal, Boro might be better of look elsewhere.

It’s a risk to sign another teenager from a UK-based club for a significant fee, especially if you’re a Championship side as there are no guarantees on how they might develop.

Of course, the meteoric rise of Jude Bellingham may sway judgement slightly but considering Boro’s successful academy and quality youngsters already coming through like Hayden Hackney, it makes sense to concentrate the budget elsewhere.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a good long-term investment by Middlesbrough if they are able to secure the services of Bellingham.

Whereas the teenager is unlikely to make immediate inroads at the Riverside Stadium due to the presence of Riley McGree, Matt Crooks and Jonny Howson, he could eventually go on to thrive under the guidance of Michael Carrick in the future as he certainly possesses a great deal of potential.

Having made 10 substitute appearances and started just once for Birmingham in the Championship this season, Bellingham is likely to be used in a similar role by Boro if he seals a switch in January.

By making strides in terms of his development during the remainder of the current campaign, the midfielder may put himself in a position to regularly challenge for a starting role in the 2023/24 season.

Adam Jones

This could actually end up being a very good signing for Boro because they need to take a closer look at their midfield and could benefit from an alternative to Jonny Howson and Hayden Hackney.

The Teesside club could probably get away with rotating youngsters like Hackney and Bellingham because of the experience of Howson – and if the latter can transform himself into the type of player his brother is – he could be a real asset at the Riverside.

Jude Bellingham may have been commended for his worth going forward for England in Qatar – but tough tackling also played a part in ensuring the Three Lions stayed on top in games.

And you feel Jobe may end up becoming a similar player, with Jude’s attributes needed at the Riverside. Not only would the former need to stay strong in the middle of the park – but he would also need to advance forward with the ball and put Boro on the front foot.

There are only two downsides to this potential move. Firstly, his lack of experience may show and that isn’t ideal for a Boro side who will want to be promoted this season. Secondly, he would probably cost a decent amount to bring to Teesside and you just feel his price tag is likely to be a barrier.