Amad Diallo enjoyed an incredible loan spell with Sunderland in 2022/23, and could be heading back to the Stadium of Light from Manchester United this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Despite an incredible first season back in the Championship for Sunderland, it ended in disappointment with a play-off semi-final loss to Luton Town.

Diallo scored 14 goals and collected a further three assists in the league and inspired the Black Cats in their promotion push.

The loan spell was seen as hugely successful for both the Ivorian and Man United, in terms of his development in the North East in that time.

His good form may well have alerted Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, who could look to integrate the 20-year-old in his first-team squad next season and give him a chance in pre-season.

Despite that, a trio of clubs had emerged recently as wanting to take Diallo on another loan from Old Trafford, with West Ham United, Everton, and Burnley all keen, according to The Northern Echo.

However, The Sun had claimed last month that the 20-year-old is willing to return to Wearside next term if Tony Mowbray remains in charge.

What's the latest from Fabrizio Romano on Diallo to Sunderland?

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Diallo's future is still open, and that Manchester United plan to make the final decision regarding his future in the next few weeks.

Diallo is hoping for a chance in Manchester United's first-team, but it is unclear if ten Hag will grant that yet, with pre-season just around the corner.

However, Romano explained that if the Red Devils do plan to loan the 20-year-old winger out again, then Diallo's preference is Sunderland. Romano said:

Should Sunderland try to sign Diallo again?

Of course, Mowbray and Sunderland should be attempting to reunite with Diallo, given how good he was last season.

Potential and development is not linear, but you would expect him to take another step forward in terms of his improvement next season, especially in familiar and comfortable surroundings where he can flourish,

It would be a huge boost and major statement of intent if a player who is already proven to be high quality in the second tier rejoins Sunderland for another season.

Diallo's quality is undeniable, and his signing could be transformative for a young Sunderland side who will be expecting to fight at the top end of the division once more.