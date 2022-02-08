‘His potential seems sky high’ – Bristol City braced for offers for Everton target: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Everton are reportedly interested in Bristol City teenager Alex Scott and the Robins are bracing themselves for summer offers.

The 18-year-old’s rise from fringe youth prospect to one of the first names on the teamsheet in 2021/22 has been remarkable and attracted attention in the Premier League, with Football Insider reporting that the Toffees and Leicester City are both keen.

So would he be a good signing for Everton? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Marcus Ally

Alex Scott has been a breath of fresh air at Ashton Gate this season and he represents a figure of hope for the future of Bristol City.

His potential seems sky high at the moment and therefore it is not a surprise to see Premier League interest in the 18-year-old.

The Robins have acted smartly to tie him down to a contract until the summer of 2025 and have put themselves in a strong position from a financial standpoint.

In the short term, it feels too soon for Scott to be competing for regular football in the top-flight, especially when it is available in the second tier, however looking to the long term, if the fee is not too astronomical, luring Scott to Goodison Park would be good business.

Charlie Gregory

Alex Scott and a deal to send him to Everton is a tricky one to really decipher as to whether it would be a good move or not. It certainly would seem like a perfect transfer for the youngster but is now the right time?

Considering this is his breakout year – and that he is still only 18 – he would certainly be a good investment from the Toffees. He looks like he has the potential to be a very good player and to buy him now before his value skyrockets could be the best bet.

Adding him to their team though now would probably mean less gametime than he is currently getting at Bristol City and it is also a fairly big leap to the Premier League. Considering his level of experience so far, he might find it a struggle.

Perhaps it is worth staying at Ashton Gate a little longer then – so perhaps a buy and loan back deal would be the best port of call for Everton and the Robins. Either way though, Scott could be a good investment by the Toffees, at least for their future.

Toby Wilding

This could be a good signing as a potential asset for the future for Everton you feel.

Scott has certainly impressed with the way he has stepped from non-league to become a regular for Bristol City this season, emerging as an important member of Nigel Pearson’s side.

That suggests that he has the ability and mindset to respond to a step-up in what is being demanded of him, although at 18-years-old, he may still have a lot to learn before he is ready to become a first-team regular at a club such as Everton.

Even so, there is no doubt he can become an asset in the long term, so it could still make sense for Everton to move now to secure his services for the future before another Premier League club try to beat them to it.