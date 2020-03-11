‘His passing has been brilliant’ – Is this man Brentford’s most underrated player of the season? Six pointer

Brentford remain well in the hunt for an automatic promotion place this season, currently sat in fourth place with nine matches remaining.

It will take plenty of luck with ten points between themselves and West Brom, but stranger things have happened in the Championship over the years.

There have been a lot of stand-out stars within Thomas Frank’s side this season, but one player who has perhaps flown under the radar is summer signing and defensive midfielder Christian Norgaard.

In today’s six-pointer we take a closer look at the 26-year-old’s season and whether or not he is the most underrated player at Griffin Park…

To begin with, who has been given the most kudos in the Brentford line-up this season?

“You need look no further than the front three.

“Said Benrahma, Ollie Watkins and Bryan Mbeumo have all been outstanding and have had 68 goal involvements between them already this season.

“Sure, many others deserve credit, but it is also very easy to see why these three have grabbed the headlines.”

What are his best attributes?

“In the midst of a glamourous and flashy side, Norgaard’s job is to do the dirty work.

“He is frequently the one breaking up opposition attacks, through his reading of the game or tough tackling, and plenty of exciting Bees’ moves start at his feet.

“His composure is of course very important and considering it is still only his first season, he is only likely to get better.”

Who else could stake a claim for this crown?

“I think any other midfielder could easily stake a claim.

“Mathias Jensen and Josh Dasilva have both been brilliant either side of Norgaard and have made much more direct contributions at the other end.

“Rico Henry and Henrik Dalsgaard have both been very reliable on either side of the back-four too.”

Statistically, where does he shine?

“His passing has been brilliant, completing 85% of his total attempts as well as winning over half of his duels.

“He averages just over five interceptions per game and has made a total of 164 already this season.

“Basically, everything you would expect someone like him to be doing so well.”

Where can he still improve?

“He is mostly doing his job brilliantly, in terms of offering a shield for his back-four, but you feel like he could be doing better in attack.

“He has just one assist to his name so far and has only attempted 25 shots. His xG for the season is only just above one.

“His long pass accuracy is slightly low at 56% as well, but would be being really picky”.

Has he been underrated?

“Most definitely but it is easy to see why.

“This is a Brentford side that is famed for either end of the pitch and not particularly the middle of the park.

“Their defense is the second best in the division and their attack is the best. The dirty work that Norgaard does in midfield is never going to draw as many plaudits.”