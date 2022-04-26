This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City will be looking to end the 2021/22 campaign on a positive note by providing their fans with something to shout about in their upcoming clashes with Middlesbrough and Coventry City.

The Potters slipped out of contention for a play-off place earlier this year as they went eight games without a win in the Championship.

Whereas Stoke have recently stepped up their performance levels by securing victories over the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers, they will unquestionably need to strengthen their squad this summer if they are to push forward at this level.

Whereas some of the club’s players have failed to step up to the mark this season, Josh Tymon has produced a host of encouraging performances for the club.

In the 42 appearances that he has made in the second-tier, the 22-year-old has provided four direct goal contributions for the Potters.

The full-back has also managed to make 1.1 tackles and 1.3 clearances per game as he has recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.71 at this level.

Making reference to Tymon, FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley has identified the defender as the club’s most improved player this season.

Speaking to FLW, Rowley said: “For me, a very close second place for player of the season at Stoke and that is Josh Tymon.

“At left-back we have always been troubled at Stoke, we have never really had one.

“We’ve always loaned them in, we’ve always used centre-backs there but Josh Tymon has really stepped up this season.

“His work rate is just incredible, his left foot is remarkable.

“He gets so many great balls into the box, he’s got a great nutmeg on him too!

“Other full-backs must be terrified of him.

“He could do with some work in defence at times but then, he is a wing-back and I think along with Tommy Smith on the other side, at the start of the season especially he was crucial to our early season success.”