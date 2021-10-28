‘His lack of managerial experience has to be a worry’ – Fulham figure linked with Cardiff City job: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham assistant manager Luis Boa Morte is interested in the vacant managerial role at Cardiff City, a report from Wales Online has revealed.

Cardiff are currently searching for a new manager following the sacking of Mick McCarthy on Saturday, after a run of eight straight defeats that has left the club 21st in the Championship table, two points clear of the relegation zone.

According to this latest update, Boa Morte has expressed an interest in the role, and has been placed on a long list of potential candidates to take over in the Welsh capital.

While Boa Morte is currently assistant to Marco Silva at promotion chasing Fulham, it is thought that the former Portugal international is keen to test himself in a number one role sooner rather than later.

The 44-year-old’s only previous senior management experience came in the Portuguese third-tier with Sintrense between 2017 and 2018, but it is claimed that he fits the profile of manager Cardiff would be looking for.

So would Boa Morte be a good potential appointment for Cardiff to take over from McCarthy?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Adam Jones

Fair play to Boa Morte for becoming the first-team coach at such an accomplished side in Fulham – but his lack of managerial experience has to be a worry for Cardiff fans if he ends up on the Bluebirds’ shortlist.

In their current situation, they need someone with at least a couple of years of managerial experience under their belt, someone like Steve Cooper who is unfortunately unavailable now after his move to Forest.

It’s clear the club needs a change of approach after McCarthy’s dismissal and move towards a different type of coach – and that’s something Boa Morte could be as a fresh face in the managerial game.

However, you feel the 44-year-old would benefit from at least one season under Marco Silva’s wing after only being appointed as first-team coach in July, something he won’t have under his belt if he makes the major jump to the Bluebirds.

Of course you could look at his time as manager of Sintrense as a plus, but after spending just five months there, it remains to be seen whether he has the necessary experience to step up.

The one good thing is the fact he has a huge amount of experience in the UK as a player, so this may not be a complete disaster if they sign him up. He’s definitely one for the future and will no doubt go on to have a great managerial career, but Derek McInnes may be a better option for the Bluebirds in the short term.

Josh Cole

Although Cardiff cannot afford to dwell when it comes to finding a replacement for Mick McCarthy, appointing Boa Morte would be something of a risk.

The former Portugal international has yet to manage in the Championship, and thus may find it difficult to transform the club’s fortunes.

Instead of taking a punt on Boa Morte, the Welsh side should try to convince an individual who possesses a great deal of managerial experience to take over the reins at The Cardiff City Stadium.

By nailing their recruitment, the Bluebirds could potentially achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship in the coming months.

Ben Wignall

A lot of names that have been linked to the vacant Cardiff role are either ones that aren’t too experienced at Championship level or in management at all, so you can add Boa Morte as the latest one to that list.

Boa Morte does actually have experience of being a manager at senior level, but that was at a few levels below Portugal’s top tier with Sintrense before he moved on to Portimonense to manage their under-23’s.

Aside from that though Boa Morte’s coaching experience has come as an assistant, and his last two jobs have been working under Marco Silva, so if he were to be appointed as a manager then you can imagine his philosophies and tactics would be close to what we’re seeing at Fulham right now.

But this would potentially be a massive risk for Cardiff and even though they’ve already had bad experience with the whole route of going with a manager who has a mass amount of Championship knowledge with McCarthy, at least some recent experience in the EFL – even in League One or Two – would probably be better than a Boa Morte.

He’s part of a good team at Fulham right now and he may want to branch back out into management at some point, but I feel as though there are better options out there for Cardiff to explore right now with Brian Barry-Murphy the one that personally intrigues me the most.