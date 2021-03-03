‘His individual errors are hurting us’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans frustrated by one player after Luton defeat

Nottingham Forest were beaten 1-0 by Luton Town at the City Ground last night and many fans have aired their frustration at the performance of centre-back Tobias Figueiredo.

Chris Hughton’s side have been in strong form of late but came unstuck against the Hatters, with Ryan Tunnicliffe’s second-half goal proving decisive.

The Reds were wasteful in the final third all evening and they allowed the Luton midfielder to find the net far too easily, with both Cafu and Figueiredo at fault for not picking up his run.

The Portuguese central defender has produced some solid performances recently but struggled against Nathan Jones’ side.

He won just three defensive duels, made only one clearance, one interception and one tackle, and lost possession 15 times (Sofascore).

In the ongoing absence of summer signing Scott McKenna, the 27-year-old has regularly partnered Joe Worrall at centre-back but it seems he’s yet to convince fans that he should be a regular starter at the City Ground.

Last night’s display drew a reaction of frustration from supporters, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

@TFFpodcast Without Figs in the team just imagine the amount of 0 – O draws we could have achieved. 🙄 @NFFC — I was in the top one (@Iwasinthetopon1) March 3, 2021

I'm just bored of moaning about Figs now. Last 3 goals we've conceded are all his fault, which has cost us 4 points. Performances only seemed better because of the stronger midfield ahead of him. There's at least one huge mistake each game and it's nonsensical that he plays #nffc — Rhys Cooper (@dizzee_rhyscal) March 2, 2021

As improved as Figs has been recently his individual errors are hurting us massively .. he has always got that one error in him #NFFC — Carl wilkinson🔴⚪ (@CarlosNFFC) March 2, 2021

#NFFC this season still touch and go. Figs has literally cost Forest 3 points in last two games. Relegation remains a risk as we do not score. Next 6 games very tough. Worried — peter vallelly (@PeteVallelly) March 2, 2021

This just shows the lack of quality Chris hughton has been working with all season! Yet another famous Figs not pick up his man moment. #NFFC — royy8888 (@joeyroey8) March 2, 2021

Figs not tracking as usual …. #nffc — Nick (@NJL82) March 2, 2021

Why does figs always look to blame everyone else when we concede. It’s literally his man.. loses his man all the time 😠#nffc — Luke Martin (@Lukeee_16) March 2, 2021