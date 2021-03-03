Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘His individual errors are hurting us’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans frustrated by one player after Luton defeat

Published

6 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest were beaten 1-0 by Luton Town at the City Ground last night and many fans have aired their frustration at the performance of centre-back Tobias Figueiredo. 

Chris Hughton’s side have been in strong form of late but came unstuck against the Hatters, with Ryan Tunnicliffe’s second-half goal proving decisive.

The Reds were wasteful in the final third all evening and they allowed the Luton midfielder to find the net far too easily, with both Cafu and Figueiredo at fault for not picking up his run.

The Portuguese central defender has produced some solid performances recently but struggled against Nathan Jones’ side.

He won just three defensive duels, made only one clearance, one interception and one tackle, and lost possession 15 times (Sofascore).

In the ongoing absence of summer signing Scott McKenna, the 27-year-old has regularly partnered Joe Worrall at centre-back but it seems he’s yet to convince fans that he should be a regular starter at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest quiz: Was it Lewis Grabban or Lyle Taylor who have done these 15 things?

1 of 15

Who captain Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the 2020/21 season?

Last night’s display drew a reaction of frustration from supporters, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘His individual errors are hurting us’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans frustrated by one player after Luton defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: