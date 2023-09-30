Highlights Joel Piroe's arrival at Leeds United has been a smart addition to the team, according to Gus Poyet.

Piroe's goal-scoring prowess has had a tremendous impact on Leeds' recent form, lifting them to sixth in the table.

Piroe's consistent goal-scoring ability makes him a crucial asset in Leeds' promotion ambitions, with a potential of scoring over 20 league goals this season.

Gus Poyet has given his verdict on the arrival of Joel Piroe at Leeds United.

The forward was a late signing in the summer transfer window for the Whites, joining the Championship side from rivals Swansea City.

The forward bagged 41 goals over the last two campaigns in the division, earning a reputation as one of the best strikers at this level.

Piroe has made a positive start to life at Elland Road since making the switch in late August, scoring four goals in five league appearances in Daniel Farke’s side.

Piroe could be key to the team’s promotion battle, with recent results with the player in the side lifting the side to sixth in the table.

What has Gus Poyet said about Joel Piroe’s Leeds United move?

Speaking to Football League World, Poyet has claimed that he is a smart addition to Farke’s first team squad.

The current Greece national team manager believes that someone of his quality will be key to Leeds gaining promotion straight back to the Premier League this season.

“Joel Piroe has made a very good start to his time at Leeds and I think it was a good buy,” said Poyet.

“The rumours suggest it was an expensive purchase for the Championship, although we don’t officially know the price, but if you have a good number nine, as well as a good goalkeeper, then half of your job as the coach is done.

“I think his impact has been tremendous and if he can maintain this level of performance then I have no doubts that he will keep scoring and Leeds will be promoted.”

Piroe made his debut in a 4-3 win over Ipswich Town in late August, scoring on his debut to help the team to all three points.

The Tractor Boys are eight points clear of Leeds in the table despite that result, with Kieran McKenna’s side occupying one of the two automatic promotion places.

Chasing them down will be the aim for Farke’s team over the course of the next weeks and months, with a top two finish being the aim for the Yorkshire outfit this campaign.

Piroe will be key to that goal, with his efforts up front potentially set to power the team back to the top flight.

Leeds are currently sixth in the table following a 3-0 win over Watford at the weekend.

Next up for the Whites is a clash against Southampton on 30 September.

How important is Joel Piroe to Leeds United?

His goal scoring run of four goals in five games says a lot about how important he can be to this team’s promotion ambitions.

That Leeds’ form immediately turned around with his introduction into the team is no coincidence.

He is a consistent goal scorer who is putting away chances ruthlessly up front.

While he may cool off a little at some point in the season, he is still very likely to bag more than 20 league goals as long as he stays fit, which any team needs if they are to challenge for a promotion place to the top flight.