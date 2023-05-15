EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes Swansea City head coach Russell Martin would be tempted by the Leicester City job if offered the role at the King Power Stadium.

According to The Sun, Martin is top of the Foxes' list of managerial targets if they are relegated to the Championship this season.

Dean Smith was appointed as Brendan Rodgers' replacement last month on a short-term contract and his future at the club is uncertain beyond the summer.

Smith has guided the Foxes to one win and two draws from his five games in charge, but the club currently sit 19th in the Premier League table, two points from safety with just three games remaining.

Martin, who led the Swans to a 10th-placed finish in the Championship this season, has one year remaining on his contract in South Wales.

However, the Foxes could face competition from Southampton, with Martin and Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher on the Saints' shortlist to replace Ruben Selles following their relegation from the top flight.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer says he believes Martin's head would be turned by the job at the King Power Stadium, but he does not think the Foxes will make any decisions on the managerial situation until they know which division they will be playing in next campaign.

"Swansea would not want to lose Russell Martin," Palmer said.

"He's done a fantastic job at Swansea, he's a good manager with a bright future.

"But if Leicester come knocking, his head would be turned.

"The opportunity would be far greater for him to get Leicester promoted than Swansea, that's a given at this moment in time.

"I'm not sure how strong Leicester's interest is at present because their fate is not sealed.

"I believe they will get relegated, but I don't think there will be any concrete decisions made either way until their fate is finally decided."

Would Russell Martin leave Swansea City for Leicester City?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Martin would find it difficult to turn the Foxes down.

There is a significantly bigger opportunity for success at the King Power Stadium and Leicester are a club with huge potential, underlined by their recent achievements in the top flight prior to their disappointing season this campaign.

Martin expressed his frustrations at the lack of backing he received from the Swans board in January, but he would almost certainly be provided with the funds to rebuild the Foxes squad following relegation, which could be a decisive factor for the 37-year-old.

It would be a tough task to turn around the fortunes of an underperforming squad, while Leicester are likely to lose key players such as James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes if they go down.

With interest growing in Martin's services, the Swans could be facing a fight to keep hold of him this summer.