“His goalscoring numbers cannot be argued with” – Sheffield United to compete for the signing of Newcastle United forward

Sheffield United are set to compete with Middlesbrough for the signing of Dwight Gayle this summer.

Sheffield United are set to compete with Middlesbrough for the signing of Dwight Gayle this summer.

According to The Star, the Blades are hoping to attract the Newcastle United striker to Bramall Lane in the transfer window.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if this would be a good addition to Paul Heckingbottom’s side…

Marcus Ally

It seems unlikely that the Blades would shell out the funds required to buy Gayle out of his cushy contract in the North East.

But on loan it would be an intriguing signing.

Heckingbottom demands a lot of out of possession work from his side, and the 32-year-old may not be able to match that, but his goalscoring numbers cannot be argued with, despite being a few seasons ago now in the Championship.

Personally, I’d say United have enough options in the final third to cope without signing Gayle, Oli McBurnie is a proven second tier goalscorer who has the ability to be prolific despite a disappointing 2021/22.

Boro need Gayle more than the Blades, and will likely out-punch them if a bidding war does ensue.

It would be a good signing, but not one that I see happening.

Carla Devine

Dwight Gayle is a brilliant signing at this level as one of the best strikers in this league over the years and there’s no doubt he would be able to provide United with the goals they want to gain promotion.

In the 2016-17 season when Newcastle gained Championship promotion, Gayle contributed 23 goals and during his loan spell with West Brom in the 2018-19 season, he scored 24 in all competitions showing his consistent ability to perform at this level.

It’s clear the striker doesn’t have a future at Newcastle United but he will be keen to play as much as he possibly can himself and he’s a player that’s never been faulted for his effort.

Although he’s getting a bit older now, he would definitely be able to do a job at this level still and be a core part of the side searching for promotion.

Ben Wignall

You get the feeling that the Blades do need to add at least one striker to their ranks next season due to the struggles of Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster in 2021-22.

And in Gayle, United could acquire a proven Championship goal-scorer who probably still has at least one full season left in him to make an impact.

We’ve seen what Billy Sharp can do in his twilight years and Gayle should be no different – providing his lack of game-time hasn’t seen him lose fitness over the last couple of years.

Whether it is a permanent move or loan deal, this is definitely one that Sheffield United need to put near the top of their priorities.