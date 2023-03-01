“His dream, if you like” – Michael Carrick lifts lid on key Middlesbrough relationship with Premier League claim

The manager, or head coach, to owner, or head of football side, relationship is becoming more important than it ever has been before with the high turnover of coaching staff in the EFL these days.

Michael Carrick appeared to be a purely on-pitch appointment in replacing Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough and so far it has worked a treat.

Boro encountered a setback in their 2-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion last weekend, but the disappointment will not have taken away from how far the Teesside club have come in a short space of time.

Appointing Carrick in his first permanent role in senior management would have been seen as a risk by a section of the supporter base, but as things stand the former England international is proving to be one of the smarter hires they have ever made.

Steve Gibson has a reputation for being one of the most trustworthy owners in English football and that has not been lost on Carrick since he took the job.

The 41-year-old gave an insight into his relationship and dealings with Gibson so far when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “Steve has been incredible for this football club and I could see straight away when I first met him his passion for the football club and also the area.

“You can tell how much it means to him.

“I want him to get excited and be passionate because that’s why he’s still in it.

“He still wants to achieve things and try and build this club and make it great.

“He wants us to get back to the top tier and pushing to be better all the time.

“That’s his dream, if you like.

“It’s not for me to calm him down because he’s his own man and he’s done incredible things for this area.

“For us in it, building the team for a performance on a weekend, it’s a little bit different.

“But I would never try and calm him down or fire him up.

“He runs the whole thing and does that incredibly well.

“He’s given me terrific support since I’ve been here, and while that support has been amazing, at the same point it’s not in any way interfering.

“He lets us get on with it.

“I think the biggest thing I could say is that he’s our biggest supporter and you can really feel that.

“I think it’s becoming more and more difficult (to find owners like Steve) just because of the value and money in the game really.

“That’s understandable and I do feel very fortunate to be in this position, being at a club like this when it’s so stable and calm and having someone like Steve at the head of it who understands what it’s all about and what it takes.

“And, for someone in my position in this position for the first time, knowing I have someone like Steve for the support I might need.

“I’ve always coped fine with pressure, but I think you’ll understand when I say, with Steve there isn’t that intensity.

“It’s all about support and enjoying the ride and the emotion of it, which is exactly why he’s in the position he’s in.

“It’s for the love of it, and so it should be.”

The Verdict

So many clubs up and down the country would love to have an owner as committed and honest as Gibson.

Think you’re a hardcore Middlesbrough fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Who was the club's league top scorer in 2021/22? Isaiah Jones Andraz Sporar Duncan Watmore Matt Crooks

Boro have not hit the heights that they did in the 2000s over the last decade or so, but that is not through lack of trying and their resurgence under Carrick will be fueling belief that they are on their way back to the good times of that era.

Automatic promotion may be a stretch this season given Sheffield United’s consistency over such a long period of time, but a play-off campaign should be very positive for lifting the mood on Teesside and improving their chances of success next season, regardless of what league they are in.