Cresswell has had limited opportunities this season and his development has been hampered by being fourth choice, as well as not making recent match-day squads.

While it was expected that Cresswell would feature more this season, the pressure on Leeds to get promoted back to the Premier League may explain the limited chances he has been given so far.

Charlie Cresswell has been struggling for minutes at Leeds United so far this season despite the expectation that he may have gotten more game-time when the Whites were relegated to the Championship

Cresswell has been at Leeds since the start of his career as he came through the youth academy, and he made his senior debut for the club back in 2020.

Since then, the England under-21 international has had a successful loan spell at Millwall, whilst Leeds were relegated from the Premier League, so it was expected that he would get some more game time.

However, that has not happened and it is looking increasingly unlikely that he will be favoured by manager Daniel Farke anytime soon.

What needs to happen for Charlie Cresswell to be able to progress his career?

Carlton Palmer, who used to play for Leeds back in the 1990's in the top flight of English football, has spoken about what Cresswell should look to do so that his career doesn't stall.

He told Football League World: "I think it must be a given that if Charlie Cresswell doesn't get a chance in (Pascal) Struijk's absence at Leeds United he pushes to leave Leeds in the January transfer window to get game time.

"Charlie has featured just four times in the Championship this season, with just one of those being starts and his last appearance came in the form of a brief cameo in October against Queens Park Rangers.

"The summer signing of Joe Rodon on loan from Spurs pushed Cresswell further down the pecking order so now the young centre-back finds himself as fourth choice.

"Cresswell has not even made the last four match-day squads (before Leeds faced Plymouth this past weekend) - as a result his development has been hampered.

"So, I think it is imperative that Cresswell gets out on loan in January to continue gaining experience.

"He has a very bright future ahead of him."

Does Charlie Cresswell deserve more of a chance at Leeds?

It appeared to be a given that he would be featuring a lot more for Leeds this season, however there is a lot on pressure on the club and Farke to get back up to the Premier League.

So, if the German manager doesn't think Cresswell is right now up to the task, it is hard to blame him for not letting him play when nearly every game is a must-win.

The Whites are now also in a good run of form having only lost one game out of their last seven which was against Stoke City, so realistically there is no need to fix something which is not broken.

Liam Cooper was preferred to come in for the injured Struijk against Plymouth, which is also not too much of a surprise given how much experience he has.

There should be a chance for Cresswell at some point during the hectic festive period, but it depends on how happy he is to be used sporadically for the rest of the campaign.