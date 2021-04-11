Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘His days here are over’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Lyle Taylor revelation

Lyle Taylor came on as a substitute for the last 15 minutes of Nottingham Forest’s goalless draw on Saturday afternoon – but he may not have even featured in the matchday squad on another day.

It has been a frustrating campaign for Taylor, who happens to be Forest’s leading goalscorer with five goals to his name in all competitions.

But in 35 Championship appearances, the striker has made only 13 starts, having fallen behind Lewis Grabban and Glenn Murray in the pecking order on Trentside.

Taylor made yet another substitute appearance for the Reds yesterday, but fired wide as Forest were held to a goalless draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

But as Paul Taylor revealed pre-match, the striker was initially set to be left out of the matchday squad, before a late injury to Sammy Ameobi saw him be named on the bench.

Naturally, many Forest fans had plenty to say on this matter, with Taylor seemingly not a part of Chris Hughton’s immediate first-team plans.

Here’s what they had to say…


