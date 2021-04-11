‘His days here are over’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Lyle Taylor revelation

Lyle Taylor came on as a substitute for the last 15 minutes of Nottingham Forest’s goalless draw on Saturday afternoon – but he may not have even featured in the matchday squad on another day.

It has been a frustrating campaign for Taylor, who happens to be Forest’s leading goalscorer with five goals to his name in all competitions.

But in 35 Championship appearances, the striker has made only 13 starts, having fallen behind Lewis Grabban and Glenn Murray in the pecking order on Trentside.

Taylor made yet another substitute appearance for the Reds yesterday, but fired wide as Forest were held to a goalless draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

But as Paul Taylor revealed pre-match, the striker was initially set to be left out of the matchday squad, before a late injury to Sammy Ameobi saw him be named on the bench.

Naturally, many Forest fans had plenty to say on this matter, with Taylor seemingly not a part of Chris Hughton’s immediate first-team plans.

Here’s what they had to say…

Says what the manager thinks about Taylor!😡 — Kazza 🔴 🌳💙 (@Neurotica0) April 10, 2021

I bet Taylor's thrilled with that' he knows he wont get a look in full stop anyway. Disgusting how taylor has been treated if I was him I'd down tools — Owen Wilkinson (@OwenWil92121971) April 10, 2021

Hes hardly had a sniff since Murray signed in January' Murray's done nothing. I just think he deserves a bit more game time than hes had, hes still our top scorer…. — Owen Wilkinson (@OwenWil92121971) April 10, 2021

This is a bit strange. He came on instead of Murray?? #NFFC https://t.co/JXR343RWKQ — Chris Kearney (@AnalyticsForest) April 10, 2021

I personally find it really strange because prior to January he gave everything & scored a few despite feeding off scraps

I can’t see how it can be for football reasons as grabban has been dire & still getting picked

I would say his days here are over — Djs (@Dan78notts) April 10, 2021

Be amazed if he is still at Forest next season #NFFC https://t.co/5M63V1gSLk — ReissNFFC (@ReissNFFC) April 10, 2021

Shame as I rate him personally. Birmingham bound if they stay up I reckon, link up with Bowyer again. — Gary (@RedDogGary) April 10, 2021

oh sorry, mate. Taylor needs to work on his finishing abit so I'm not bothered if he goes next season or not — ben (@epicrustyeabbit) April 10, 2021