“His consistency was a little lacking” – Derby County fan pundit shares verdict on outgoing transfer

FLW’s Derby County fan pundit Jason Straw believes that a move away from the club for Louie Watson could end up being the fresh start that the youngster needs.

The 21-year-old has come through with the Rams over the last two seasons as part of Wayne Rooney’s side.

However, his appearances in the first team squad have been limited, playing 13 Championship games in that time, with only four coming as a starting berth.

Straw believes that his inconsistency of performance has seen him struggle to earn significant game time, especially relative to his young peers coming through the academy.

The Derby supporter believes that a change in scenery will help him continue his development, but claims that the Irish youth international will need to bulk up to compete in such a physical division.

“He has shown in fits and starts what he can do for Derby,” Straw told Football League World.

“He’s a regular for the U23s, he has had a few spells in the first team. He’s very talented, he’s very technical, he’s very good on the ball.

“I just think that every time he has come into the Championship he might have had one good game and then he dropped.

“His consistency was a little lacking.

“He isn’t the most strong on the ball and I think he’s that type of player that needs a little bit more of that.

“Obviously he’s only young, he could bulk out on that, then he’d be a real asset.

“It’d be a shame to see him go.

“Again, it’s a new era at Derby. Would he be a first team regular in League One? Possibly, but again, it’s a very physical league and maybe it’s just not the right time for him at this moment in time.”

Watson had his move to Luton Town confirmed by the Hatters earlier this month following the expiration of his Derby contract.

However, Derby did still receive compensation due to being a player under the age of 24.

“Obviously going to Luton, a decent club who finished well in the Championship last season,” added Rowley.

“He might look at [it as] a fresh start, cause he’s been at Derby for a couple of years and never really just took that next step to break into the first team on a regular basis.

“Especially last season when a lot of youngsters were getting the chance, he didn’t play as much as some of the others.”

The move to Luton will keep Watson in the Championship following Derby’s relegation to League One last season.

Liam Rosenior has taken over the duty of interim manager in the aftermath of Rooney departing the club during the summer.

The Verdict

At a time when a lot of young players have come through Derby and gone on to big things, Watson’s move to Luton has been much more subdued.

He hasn’t quite impressed in the same way that other academy talents have.

But he is still young and can keep developing his game to potentially become a top talent.

Luton are also a good club for people in his position to move to in order to improve and it will be a good opportunity for him to learn under Nathan Jones.