“His close control is fabulous”: Stoke City fan pundit gives verdict on Aston Villa loanee

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley has had high praise for Stoke City’s most exciting January transfer signing.

Jaden Philogene-Bidace arrived on loan from Aston Villa in the final weeks of last month’s transfer market, but has made quite the impact on the side since joining.

Philogene-Bidace has made five appearances for the Potters in the Championship, with three coming from the start.

He bagged his first goal for the club in a 3-0 victory over Swansea in his fourth appearance for the team.

Rowley was full of praise for Philogene-Bidace’s efforts with Stoke and is hopeful he can come back to the team next season as well.

“He certainly has made an impact. Something that we don’t really see down at Stoke, that we’ve not seen for years anyway, is pace, skill, confidence,” Rowley told Football League World.

“The shots on goal that he’s taken is remarkable really. Particularly in the game against Forest, there were three at least, all from long range that tested the keeper.

Quiz: Did Stoke City win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 H v Reading W L D

“His close control is fabulous. The way that he can ride challenges, not only win free kicks but evade the challenges to not even require a free kick is amazing.

“Perhaps he is lacking a little bit of a cutting edge. But I think that will certainly come for someone so young.

“Seems a nice lad, hasn’t got an awful lot to say in front of the camera but I think he’s got a big future. I do wonder whether Stoke might be able to loan him off Villa next season too.”

Philogene-Bidace turned 20-years old earlier this month, with this stint at Stoke being the biggest breakthrough of his career so far.

He has made a couple of Premier League appearances off the bench for Villa, the first coming under Dean Smith in the 2020-21 season.

Stoke will be hoping he can continue with these exciting performances as they look to claw their way back into play-off contention.

Michael O’Neill’s side are currently 13th in the Championship, six points off the top six places.

Up next for the Potters is the visit of Birmingham City on February 19.

The Verdict

This is high praise for Philogene-Bidace and his stint at Stoke so far bodes well for his development.

If he can continue to play this well, then Stoke will be in pole position to retain his services next season, if Villa seek another loan move for the player.

Stoke’s form took a dip before Philogene-Bidace’s arrival, but he has helped to turn things around in his short time with the club up to now.

If he can continue playing this well then Stoke’s play-off hopes will be very much alive.