“His career could stall if he doesn’t get the minutes” – Newcastle United keeping tabs on Sheffield United star: The verdict

Iliman Ndiaye is catching the attention of various Premier League clubs, with West Ham United and Newcastle joining Everton in the running for the Sheffield United forward.

That is according to a report from The Sun, who claim that the Magpies and Hammers are new clubs to have been keeping tabs on the Senegal international and have watched him in recent weeks.

They join the Toffees in the hunt for the 23-year-old after their advances in the January transfer window were turned down by the Blades hierarchy.

It is perhaps the interest of cash-rich Newcastle though that is most intriguing, with the Tyneside outfit gunning for European football next season and will have money to spend following their Saudi Arabia-led takeover in 2021.

Would a move to St. James’ Park be the right one for Ndiaye though should the opportunity arise? The FLW team have had their say…

Toby Wilding

Ndiaye does look as though he could be a good signing for Newcastle if they get it done.

The young attacker has been outstanding for Sheffield United in their push for promotion to the Premier League this season, so he may well be ready for the step up such as this, especially when you consider the impact he made against Spurs in the FA Cup recently.

Indeed, the goals also look to have dried up somewhat for Newcastle over the past few weeks, so the addition of someone who can make the sort of impact Ndiaye has in that area this season would be a useful one.

With the interest from elsewhere also meaning this could represent a coup for Newcastle, this does feel like it would be well worth pursuing for the Magpies, especially given the chance he has to be a long term asset with high resale potential, at the age of just 23.

Chris Gallagher

Ndiaye needs to steer clear of Newcastle.

Obviously, they are a big club and you’d expect them to push on in the future so the appeal is there for the attacker.

However, he needs to prioritise a club where he will play regularly and I struggle to see how he will get that in Eddie Howe’s preferred 4-3-3 formation.

He’s unlikely to be the main forward, so he’d probably get sent out wide.

There is going to be plenty of interest in Ndiaye this summer so he needs to pick his next club carefully.

I feel he should go to a side that will allow him to play centrally and flourish.

Going to Newcastle now is an attractive option but his career could stall if he doesn’t get the minutes he needs in the next few years.

Ben Wignall

Ndiaye is clearly a talent and whether it’s with Sheffield United or not, he will be playing in the top flight of a big league next season.

However, even though Newcastle are an attractive proposition for a young player currently in the Championship, I don’t think ti would be the right move for Ndiaye.

Eddie Howe likes to play a 4-3-3 system, which means that Ndiaye would have to play as a central striker on his own or on the left flank cutting in onto his right foot.

The issue is Howe has his striker position sorted with Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, whilst on the left wing he has Allan Saint-Maximin and Anthony Gordon.

There is just no room at the inn for Ndiaye when it comes to his chances of playing regularly – the money might end up being good but if he has aspirations of playing week in, week out in the 2023-24 season, then Newcastle is not the move for him.