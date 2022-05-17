“His career could really fizzle out” – Stoke City fan pundit makes claim about Peter Etebo’s future

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City will welcome back a number of players this summer who were loaned out during the 2021/22 campaign.

Peter Etebo is one of the individuals who is set to return to the Bet365 Stadium as his temporary stint at Watford is set to reach a crescendo at the end of the May.

Although the Hornets do have the chance to sign Etebo on a permanent deal, a report from the Watford Observer yesterday revealed that the club are unlikely to take up this option.

During his time at Vicarage Road, the Nigeria international struggled to make a lasting impact in the top-flight as he missed a considerable chunk of action earlier this season due to a quad injury.

In the nine league games that Etebo has participated in, the midfielder has only managed to record an underwhelming average WhoScored match rating of 6.31 in the Premier League.

Considering that the 26-year-old’s current deal at Stoke is set to run until 2023, it will be interesting to see whether manager Michael O’Neill decides to try and sell him this summer.

Due to the fact that he has been loaned out to Galatasaray and Getafe in recent seasons, Etebo has not made a competitive appearance for Stoke since their clash with Sheffield Wednesday in 2019.

Making reference to Etebo, Stoke City’s FLW Fan Pundit Ben Rowley has admitted that he believes that the midfielder’s career could be in danger of fizzling out if he doesn’t take a realistic opportunity somewhere this summer.

Speaking to FLW, Rowley said: “There’s no doubt in my mind that Etebo is a great footballer and certainly good enough to play for Stoke.

“I don’t think he would have been at Watford on loan if he wasn’t.

“But there’s perhaps a tad of overconfidence with Etebo and it’s that he thinks he’s too good for Stoke and it’s for that reason that he has been on loan for the last couple of seasons.

Quiz: 24 facts every Stoke City supporter should know about their club - Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 Who did Stoke City face in the 2011 FA Cup final? Manchester City Manchester United Liverpool Arsenal

“Now, if he changes his mindset then potentially he could come back into the Stoke team but for me, it’s more of Etebo not willing to play for Stoke than Stoke not willing to play Etebo.

“So, there definitely needs to be a mindset change for him, he’s in the last year of his deal and his career could really fizzle out if he doesn’t take a realistic opportunity somewhere.”