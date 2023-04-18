Millwall suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Birmingham City on The Den on Tuesday evening.

Lukas Jutkiewicz's 27th-minute goal proved the difference as the Lions failed to score for the fifth time in their last six goals despite creating plenty of chances.

The result is a blow to Millwall's play-off hopes - Gary Rowett's side remain fifth but have lost ground in the race for the top six.

FLW were live at The Den, here are our player ratings...

How did the Millwall players rate against Birmingham City?

George Long - 6

Alert to tip Reda Khadra's speculative effort over the top. Unfortunate to concede from such a tight angle but may be frustrated not to have kept out the opener having got down in time to get a touch.

Danny McNamara - 5

His mistake was costly for the opening goal - dived in and allowed Khadra to beat him easily. Showed intent and got forward after the break.

Shaun Hutchinson - 8

Another solid display, book ended by a vital defensive header in the opening exchanges and a clearance to deny Blues a second late on.

Jake Cooper - 7

Dealt with Lukas Jutkiewicz in the air but couldn't get across in time to deny him for the opener. Close to heading in an equaliser just before halftime and carried the ball out of defence on a few occasions after the break.

Scott Malone - 6

In for the injured Murray Wallace. Happy to get forward and offered some good service but looked rusty at times. Linked up well with Burke on the left.

George Saville - 6

Below his own high standards in the first half but grew into the game after the break. Has played a lot recently and it was telling he was replaced by Callum Styles.

Billy Mitchell - 7

So good with the ball in tight spaces and helped Millwall pile on the pressure in the second half but Birmingham bypassed their midfield with ease too many times in the opening half hour.

Oliver Burke - 7.5

Caused problems throughout. Forced a save out of Etheridge just after the hour with a low strike and bent one just wide of the post a few minutes later. Finding form at the right time, could play a key part in the play-off push.

Zian Flemming - 6

Unleashed a fierce free-kick 10 minutes before the break but should've done better with a free header early in the second half. Millwall have relied on his goals this season and he couldn't produce today.

Andreas Voglsammer - 7

Looked lively after switching to the right flank and picked out Flemming with a lovely looping cross for a big chance after 51 minutes.

Tom Bradshaw - 6

Not to be for him today. A quiet opening 45 minutes but some close calls after the break. Will be disappointed not to have connected with Mitchell's probing ball into the six-yard box, had a penalty waved away with 20 minutes to go, and then saw his effort smothered by Neil Etheridge late on.

Subs:

Duncan Watmore - 6

On for Voglsammer in final 15 minutes. Couldn't really get into the game on the left.

Callum Styles - 7

Replaced Saville for the final 15 minutes. Added really impetus to the midfield and nearly set up an equaliser with his powerful strike.

Romane Esse - N/A

Introduced late on. Not as effective as he has been.

Mason Bennett - N/A

Thrown on in the final stages. Wasn't able to make much of an impact.

Unused subs: Bart Bialkowski, George Evans, Jamie Shackleton