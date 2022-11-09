“His best game in a Town shirt” – Huddersfield fan pundit expresses surprise at player’s performance v QPR

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

To the surprise of many, Huddersfield Town recorded a win on their travels on Tuesday night when they defeated Queens Park Rangers 2-1 at Loftus Road.

Stuck at the bottom of the Championship table, the Terriers weren’t expected to get much joy out of Mick Beale’s side, especially with attacking threats such as Chris Willock and Ilias Chair to face.

And it looked as though they were in for a long night when Lyndon Dykes converted the opener for the R’s after just a few minutes.

However, by the end of the first half, Huddersfield had turned the game on its head as left-back Josh Ruffles scored not one but two goals – the second being an audacious overhead kick – to send Mark Fotheringham’s side home with all three points.

Due to Yuta Nakayama’s season-ending achilles injury which he picked up against Sunderland, a reprieve has been given to Will Boyle, who returned to the John Smith’s Stadium for a second spell from Cheltenham Town after departing in 2017.

The 27-year-old looked to have been shunned against the Black Cats along with Man City loanee Luke Mbete when Brahima Diarra – a midfielder – replaced Nakayama instead, with Ruffels moving inside into defence, but Boyle has since been given his chance against Blackburn and then QPR.

And as it happened, Boyle performed admirably well against the Hoops, which in-turn surprised FLW’s Huddersfield fan pundit Graeme Rayner.

“I was shocked really at how well our back-line played last night, because Michal Helik aside, I wouldn’t pick any of them as a starter given a full fit squad,” Graeme explained.

“In-fact, when I saw the line-up come out, I predicted openly to fellow Town fans that we were going to get absolutely pummelled – I expected a 4 or 5-0, despite the fact QPR haven’t been very free-scoring.

“After 90 seconds in the game I felt I was vindicated in having that view, but hell we turned it around.

“He (Boyle) did very well, I still would say he wouldn’t be a first-choice if everyone was fit but everybody stepped up – Will Boyle had without doubt his best game in a Town shirt in either spell at the club and very grateful for him and everyone who stepped in and really upping their game.

“The key thing now is to continue with that at the weekend against Swansea – if we can get back-to-back wins before the World Cup break everything looks a bit more rosy.

“But well done Will Boyle, he was one of many who upped their game, although I would say the fact that Lee Nicholls was head and shoulders above anyone else when it comes to Man of the Match, even Ruffels who scored two, says that we still did give too many chances away.

“So, we could still have been tighter, but well done everyone.”

The Verdict

Boyle definitely hasn’t been too impressive in most of his appearances this season, with some believing that he is not of Championship quality.

However, he certainly proved his worth against a solid striker in Lyndon Dykes last night and against a team that created plenty of chances.

Boyle isn’t exactly a progressive centre-back in the sense that he isn’t going to carry the ball out from the back like other modern-day defenders – but what he does provide is strength in the air.

Whilst Huddersfield are going through an injury crisis, Fotheringham has needed Boyle to step up and he has done, and Saturday is his last chance to impress before the World Cup as when football returns, some of those problems should have cleared up.