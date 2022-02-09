‘His ability for the spectacular would certainly excite’ – Rangers hope to beat PL teams to EFL talent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers have joined the race for MK Dons midfielder Scott Twine, sources have informed Football League World.

Celtic dipped into League One to sign Matt O’Riley from MK Dons in January and now it seems their Old Firm rivals could be set to follow suit.

Football League World understands that Rangers have shown an interest in Twine but face competition from Premier League duo Norwich City and Burnley.

But would that be a good signing for the Ibrox outfit? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers offer their verdicts…

Marcus Ally

Celtic, in the Scottish Premiership, conducted some excellent January business to bring Matt O’Riley in from MK Dons. I am not sure Scott Twine is as high profile of a player, however, with his age it would have to represent good business.

Rangers have been relying on the same handful of names in the final third for a number of years now, and as Giovanni Van Bronckhorst looks to the future, Twine would be an interesting addition in looking to bring through a new generation.

The 22-year-old has been on an incredibly steep upward trajectory since being deemed surplus to requirements at Swindon Town at the start of last season.

His ability for the spectacular would certainly excite Rangers supporters and it may be a good step up if the Dons do not win promotion this season.

Ben Wignall

I was amazed that a Championship club didn’t take a punt on Twine in the summer after his exploits for Newport and Swindon last season – but it turns out MK Dons may have been the best place for him.

In an attacking system, Twine really has flourished with 13 goals and eight assists to his name and with stats like that you’re always going to get noticed.

It is Twine’s ball-striking abilities that make him a hot commodity – he’s been doing it with regularity since last season and he’s one of the most feared players in England when the ball is at his feet from 25 yards out.

Will Rangers need him from next season though? Attacking midfield wise they have Ryan Kent, Joe Aribo, and Ianis Hagi to select from if Amad Diallo and Aaron Ramsey don’t return in 2022-23.

Therefore you could make the case that Rangers may need a Twine-esque player – although due to him being on a decent contract at MK then you cannot see him going on the cheap and it may take several million to persuade them to sell.

Toby Wilding

This does feel as though it could be a very good signing for Rangers.

We have seen before with the likes of Joe Aribo, that the Scottish giants are capable of plucking young talent from the Football League and moulding them into high-quality, important players.

As a result, there ought to be confidence around Ibrox that if a deal gets done, it will be a useful one for the club, and Twine’s own record, which proves he can both score and create goals on a regular basis, only backs that up.

Indeed, having helped MK Dons to a somewhat unexpected promotion push this season, Twine ought to be brimming with confidence and ready to challenge for more silverware with a move to a club such as Rangers, meaning this feels like one that is well worth pursuing for those in charge at Ibrox.