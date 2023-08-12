Highlights Ipswich Town won their opening Championship match away at Sunderland 2-1 thanks to goals from Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst.

The Tractor Boys face Stoke City in league action this weekend, with the Potters travelling to Portman Road.

FLW predicts the Ipswich Town XI we could see line up come the 3pm kick-off.

Ipswich Town got their 2023/24 campaign off to a great start last weekend, winning 2-1 away at Sunderland.

Having only recently been promoted, going away from home and winning against one of last season's play-off sides was certainly a statement.

This weekend, they face another tricky test, though, against a side who had an impressive opening day win themselves.

Stoke City beat Rotherham United 4-1 last weekend, but in midweek, did lose one of their regular starters, with Jacob Brown moving to Luton Town.

Back on to Ipswich, though, and after a good opening day win, and making plenty of changes for the Bristol Rovers cup tie in midweek, we think that Kieran McKenna will name an unchanged side for the Stoke City clash.

With that said, here is our predicted Ipswich Town XI for their Championship clash v Stoke City on Saturday.

11 GK: Vaclav Hladky

Just as he did last weekend at Sunderland, Hladky gets the nod for the starting goalkeeper spot in this starting XI.

WIth Christian Walton out injured, the Czech keeper looks to be a mainstay until the 27-year-old returns.

10 RB: Janoi Donacien

After starting at right-back last week, we've gone for Janoi Donacien once again.

If Kieran McKenna did elect for a change of shape, Donacien could be one to potentially make way, though.

9 CB: Luke Woolfenden

Regardless of which shape Ipswich line up in, Luke Woolfenden should get the nod at centre-back.

The 24-year-old played 41 times in League One last season.

8 CB: Cameron Burgess

Alongside Woolfenden, we've gone for Cameron Burgess once again.

There doesn't feel much of a need to change anything after last weekend's victory.

7 LB: Leif Davis

Having been born in Newcastle, Leif Davis would have been delighted to get a win over Sunderland last weekend.

He's the obvious choice for the left-back slot in this predicted line-up.

6 CM: Massimo Luongo

In one of the central midfield spots, Massimo Luongo keeps his place.

The 30-year-old should be fresh given he was rested completely for the EFL Cup clash in midweek.

5 CM: Sam Morsy

The club skipper is almost a certainty to play on Saturday if fit.

Another player that was rested in midweek and should be completely fresh for the weekend.

4 AM: Conor Chaplin

In the attacking midfield position in this shape, Conor Chaplin gets the nod as he did last weekend.

The 26-year-old scored an incredible 26 goals in League One last season and will want to get off the mark as soon as possible this term.

3 RW: Wes Burns

Lining up in a more advanced role, Burns gets the nod on the right.

8 goals and 14 assists in League One last season - numbers Ipswich can only hope he can produce once again this season.

2 LW: Nathan Broadhead

Nathan Broadhead gets the nod on the left in attack in this unchanged line-up.

The 25-year-old got a goal and an assist on the opening weekend, so started the season in fine form.

1 ST: George Hirst

Last but certainly not least, George Hirst is the man leading the line for the Tractor Boys in this predicted XI.

Like Broadhead, the 24-year-old got on the scoresheet last weekend, and will no doubt be hoping for more in the weeks to come.