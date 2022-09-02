Hirst starts: The predicted Blackburn Rovers XI to face Bristol City on Saturday

The 11pm transfer deadline on Thursday night passed for Blackburn Rovers without any major event, and in the end they were able to keep hold of their most prized asset.

There was always a price-tag placed upon the head of Ben Brereton Diaz, but offers were turned down late in the day for the Chile international, with no club meeting the valuation of the forward.

That means the 23-year-old will remain a Rovers player until at least January, and there’s simply no guessing as to what may happen after then, but now Jon Dahl Tomasson can put any transfer distractions behind him and can now focus on on-pitch matters.

Rovers arrested a three-game losing streak on Wednesday night when disposing of Lancashire rivals Blackpool at Bloomfield Road with a 1-0 victory, and on Saturday afternoon they will welcome Bristol City to Ewood Park – let’s see who Tomasson may select in his starting 11.

It may be a bold move, but there is no reason as to why the Dane should not throw new signing George Hirst in from the very start against the Robins.

With Sam Gallagher sidelined, it leaves Tomasson with young Jack Vale as the only centre-forward, with Tyrhys Dolan deputising there against Blackpool.

Now an out-and-out striker has arrived in the form of Hirst though, he should really be slotting into the starting 11 with options very slim.

As for the rest of the team though, there is no real need to change things from who started at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday evening.

The likes of Callum Brittain, Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton and Sammie Szmodics are all out injured still, so there’s not much to choose from for Tomasson.

Lewis Travis will likely fill in at right-back again, with that move freeing up teenage sensation Adam Wharton for his first start against the Tangerines, and he impressed to the point of picking up the Player of the Match award.

Clinton Mola could also be in-line for a first start for Rovers following his arrival from Stuttgart on loan, but he will more-than likely take up a place on the bench.