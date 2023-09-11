Highlights Takeaway 1: Ipswich Town has made an impressive start to the Championship season, accumulating 12 points out of 15 and exceeding expectations.

Takeaway 2: The team's defense has been a concern, having conceded six goals in their last two home games despite their overall strong start.

Takeaway 3: Key players like Vaclav Hladky, Luke Woolfenden, and Conor Chaplin have made significant contributions to Ipswich's success so far this season.

Ipswich Town have continued their fine form from the second half of the 2022/23 League One campaign into the initial phases of this season's Championship.

Before a ball had been kicked , many outsiders fancied Ipswich as potential dark horses for a surprise charge at the play-off places, or at the very least, a comfortable mid-table finish in their first season at second tier level since relegation in 2018/19. Even the most optimistic of Tractor Boys' fans may not have envisaged Kieran McKenna's side accumulating 12 points out of a possible 15.

In the midst of their strong start, the Northern Irishman made a total of 6 signings, adding further depth to his squad. So with that in mind, what does Ipswich's strongest possible XI look like at the close of the transfer window.

Vaclav Hladky

Having been thrust into action following Christian Walton's foot injury, Hladky has proven to be a capable deputy, with two clean sheets from the side's first five outings so far this campaign. This has also been backed up by WhoScored, who have the Czech in their August Team of the Month with an average rating of 7.2.

Perhaps one area of concern for McKenna is that despite winning 3-2 against Cardiff, Town have shipped six goals in their last two home outings.

Harry Clarke

Clarke has started 2 of Ipswich's league games so far, after Janoi Donacien sustained a groin injury prior to their home defeat to Leeds. However, the 22-year-old local boy provides adequate quality for McKenna, and will look to add to his two goals for the club.

The full-back will also be driven on by his spell at this level at Stoke City last season, which was ultimately cut short.

Luke Woolfenden

Woolfenden has had a steady start to this campaign, after being part of Town's side that were only breached 35 times last season. The academy graduate has also posed a threat at the other end of the pitch, scoring in the 2-0 win v Stoke. WhoScored have given the centre-back an average rating of 7.03 across the games so far and winning an average of 2.6 aerial duels per 90 minutes.

Cameron Burgess

Burgess' strong performances so far have subsequently led to his first call up to the Australian national side.

The ever-present partnership between himself and Woolfenden has continued its fine form from last campaign, with Burgess also averaging a high amount of aerial duels won per 90, with 3.2.

Leif Davis

Davis has already shown his capabilities at Championship level with Leeds and Bournemouth, and hasn't had to aclimatise much to the level so far this campaign, as he continues to be a key weapon for Town from left-back.

After accumulating a league-high of 14 assists last season in the third tier, Davis has already added one to his name so far, assisting Nathan Broadhead in the opening day win at Sunderland.

Sam Morsy

The club captain is a shoe-in at the heart of midfield, and has so far shown both sides of his game in Town's early-season form.

Morsy has accumulated 2 assists, proving his creative nous with a successful pass rate of 82.4% , as well as the steely side to his game, with a further three yellow cards.

Jack Taylor

Whilst the summer signing didn't start in Ipswich's comeback win against Cardiff, he gets into this team over Massimo Luongo.

The 15 goal contributions Taylor managed last season is hard to ignore, and he has already got off the mark for his new club, doing so in the EFL Cup win over Bristol Rovers.

However, Luongo does provide stern competition, so it could be a battle between the two for the second holding midfield spot.

Wes Burns

Burns continues to be a strong outlet on the right flank for Kieran McKenna, with one assist so far this season, and taking an average of 1.6 shots per game.

The winger will be looking to add further numbers to his game after contributing to 19 of Ipswich's 101 strikes last term. His average rating of 7.04 so far this campaign does echo another steady string of performances.

Conor Chaplin

Chaplin is an instrumental figure in how McKenna's side operate, and after 26 goals last season, the 26-year-old has continued where he left off.

So far this season, Town's attacking style of play has been laid bare for all to see, with an average of 18.6 shots per game, the joint highest with Watford and Southampton. Chaplin has been responsible for 5.2 of these per 90, with two of those finding the net.

He has definitely made a strong start on his and the Tractor Boys return to the division.

Nathan Broadhead

Broadhead has been Ipswich's star man so far this season, echoed by his numbers of 3 goals and 1 assist from an average of 3.6 shots per game.

The Welshman has started his Town career like a house on fire since moving from Wigan in January, where he is more than proving a point that he is Championship standard after the Latics sanctioned his move in the midst of their own second tier relegation dogfight.

Freddie Ladapo

McKenna now has a selection of four men to potentially lead the line in Town's next fixture against Sheffield Wednesday, and Freddie Ladapo has definitely staked his claim for a first start of the season after scoring twice off the bench against Cardiff.

Whilst Hirst has led the line and also has a goal to his name so far this season, from Ladapo's point of view, you'd feel he would grow increasingly frustrated if he wasn't to be in the starting lineup.

There is also further competition his way after Town completed the loan signing of Dane Scarlett.