Highlights Ipswich Town have had a strong start to the Championship season, sitting in second place behind league leaders Leicester City.

Ipswich's upcoming EFL Cup match against Fulham is an opportunity for the team to reach the quarter-finals, a stage they haven't reached since the 2010/11 season.

Manager Kieran McKenna may make some changes to the starting lineup, but it will still be a strong team facing Premier League opposition.

Ipswich Town welcome Premier League opposition, Fulham, to Portman Road on Wednesday evening for a fourth-round EFL Cup tie.

The Tractor Boys have enjoyed a flying start to life in the Championship after achieving promotion from the third tier earlier this year. Kieran McKenna has done a fantastic job at the club, guiding his side to eleven wins from thirteen league games which sees them harshly sit in second due to Leicester's dominance at the top of the table.

Attention now turns to the EFL Cup for McKenna's men with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs. Ipswich have failed to progress that far in the competition since the 2010/11 campaign which saw them reach the semi-finals and lose out to Arsenal.

There may be some changes from Ipswich's win over Plymouth Argyle on the weekend as McKenna could look to rest some key players, but with the side coming up against Premier League opposition, it will still be a strong starting eleven.

Here's how Football League World see Ipswich lining up on Wednesday evening.

GK: Vaclav Hladky

Six clean sheets in thirteen Championship appearances this season suggests Hladky deserves to start. In Ipswich's third-round EFL Cup tie, McKenna opted for the Czech stopper, and Wednesday should be no different.

RB: Dominic Ball

A defensive midfielder by trade, Ball has appeared in the back line in all of his side's EFL Cup ties so far this season, so will most likely start on Wednesday. This decision gives Brandon Williams a well-earned rest after some strong performances at right-back in recent weeks.

CB: George Edmundson

Edmundson's chances have been limited in league action due to the impressive duo of Woolfenden and Burgess being tough to drop. However, he has started every EFL Cup clash this season and will probably continue that run on Wednesday.

CB: Cameron Burgess

Burgess was out of the squad entirely on Saturday to many people's surprise, but there was no indication of an injury, so he could return to the side this Wednesday.

LB: Leif Davis

The 23-year-old has been in fine form this season, grabbing an outstanding eight assists from his twelve Championship appearances, including two in Saturday's win over Plymouth. Davis is yet to appear in the EFL Cup this season, but with the competition reaching its latter stages, it could be time for the left-back to start.

DM: Jack Taylor

Another player who has started all three of Ipswich's EFL cup ties, Taylor should return to the starting eleven. He has featured sporadically in the Championship after signing in the summer, but his two goals in cup competition should give him a place in the team.

DM: Sam Morsy

Jack Taylor and Lee Evans have been Kieran McKenna's midfield duo of choice in the competition, but with Evans suffering with knee problems, skipper Sam Morsy could step in.

RW: Kayden Jackson

Jackson has typically been used as a right-winger off the bench so far this season and has picked up four goal contributions in the league despite starting just twice. He has started two out of three EFL Cup ties on the right wing this season and should get his third start in the competition on Wednesday.

AM: Marcus Harness

Three assists in three EFL Cup games this season means Harness should start in the number ten role on Wednesday. The 27-year-old scored Ipswich's winner on Saturday after coming off the bench.

LW: Omari Hutchinson

The young Chelsea loanee is very versatile in attack and can play a number of positions. There is a strong possibility that Hutchinson starts on the left for Ipswich on Wednesday after scoring in that position in the third round.

ST: Freddie Ladapo

Kieran McKenna may choose to rest George Hirst this Wednesday and bring in the competent Ladapo in his place. The experienced forward has netted twice in three EFL Cup ties this season.