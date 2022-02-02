Hint made on why Sam Surridge exit to Nottingham Forest was sanctioned by Stoke City

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has revealed Sam Surridge struggled to settle down at the bet365 Stadium during his short time there, speaking to Stoke-on-Trent Live following his permanent departure to Nottingham Forest.

The former AFC Bournemouth striker only arrived in Staffordshire back in at the start of August for a deal said to be in the region of £5.5m, as per a report from the Bournemouth Daily Echo, effectively coming in as the Potters’ marquee signing of the summer.

But he failed to make a real impact under manager O’Neill, scoring on his debut for the club on the opening day of the season against Reading but only recording one more goal in 19 further league appearances for the second-tier side before his move away.

Struggling to get into goalscoring form, things got even worse for the 23-year-old back in the latter stages of November when he was sent off for an off-the-ball scuffle with Josh Knight – and fortunes didn’t improve after that with the Englishman missing from the Potters’ last three league matchday squads.

With this and Lewis Grabban currently out injured, Nottingham Forest swooped in to recruit the forward on a permanent deal, forking out £2m for his services and taking him from under the noses of Cardiff City who were reportedly set to sign him on a loan deal.

Following this agreement, O’Neill spoke frankly about why the move didn’t work out, going on to hint why they were so willing to offload him permanently.

The Northern Irishman said: “We bought Sam in the summer with a long-term objective and unfortunately it didn’t go as well as we’d hoped.

“The player struggled a bit to settle.

“He got off to a decent start, scored on his debut and the early games were very promising but his form suffered a little bit after that and I think generally he struggled to settle at the club.

“Sometimes that happens.”

The Verdict:

For Surridge, this is probably the fresh start he needs considering it was looking as though he would be deemed surplus to requirements at the bet365 Stadium, so the fact he managed to get a permanent move and not just a loan transfer away is a plus for him.

It was also a good opportunity for Stoke to cash in – and although many will argue they should have held out for a higher fee and not been convinced to make such a big loss on this sale – they would have risked losing him for even less if they had held on to him beyond last month.

This money also helps them to meet financial fair play requirements which can only be a positive for them considering the sanctions placed on them for breaking those rules would be considerable, especially if Reading and Derby County’s punishments this season are anything to go by.

And looking at this deal from a Forest point of view, they have now managed to bring in a striker in place of the injured Grabban and considering the new arrival has worked under Steve Cooper before, he should have no problems in terms of settling in.

He hasn’t exactly got the best goalscoring record, but at 23, there’s plenty of room for improvement for the forward and there’s every chance he could be much more valuable than £2m in the future.