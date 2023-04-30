Huddersfield Town defender Tom Lees joked to Matty Pearson that the winning goal against Cardiff City had been disallowed due to offside.

Neil Warnock’s side secure a vital win

The Terriers made the trip to Wales knowing that they need four points from their next two games to ensure safety before the final day fixture against 22nd placed Reading, which has the potential to effectively be a relegation play-off.

Therefore, the win at Cardiff was massive, and it was thoroughly deserved as Huddersfield played very well, with Joseph Hungbo giving the visitors the lead after a high press saw the Bluebirds lose the ball in their defensive third.

And, Pearson thought he had sealed the points for Warnock’s side after nodding home from close range from a free-kick, although replays showed it was a Jack Simpson own goal.

However, amid the celebrations with the away end, it was noticed that Lees had time to have a joke with his fellow defender, as he ran to Pearson, pointed to the flag and told him that he had been flagged offside. That did prompt Pearson to have a nervous glance towards the linesman, before he laughed along with his teammate.

With Isaak Davies pulling one back for Cardiff, that effort turned out to be the decisive matchwinner, and it has left Huddersfield in a fantastic position to secure their safety, something which seemed highly unlikely when Warnock took over earlier this year.

As mentioned, they just need a draw at home to Warnock’s former club Sheffield United on Thursday, to ensure they are playing in the second tier once again next season.

Team spirit is key to Huddersfield’s success

This was funny from Lees, and it gives a little insight into the group at Huddersfield, as it shows they’re willing to have a laugh at each other, and indicates there is a team spirit, something that had perhaps been lacking prior to Warnock’s arrival.

Ultimately, this was a huge three points for the club, and they will feel confident that they can get the job done in the week, against a Blades side that are already promoted, so they don’t have anything to play for, even if they are a class outfit. But, with Huddersfield having taken some big wins since Warnock arrived, they will be confident of another memorable night.

Both Pearson and Lees are going to have big roles to play against a talented Blades attack, but they will feel confident that Huddersfield can secure their safety ahead of the final day.