Ipswich Town sealed their promotion to the Championship with a 6-0 win over Exeter City at Portman Road on Saturday.

It was a thoroughly dominant performance from the Tractor Boys as they established a five-goal lead inside the first 32 minutes thanks to a double from Conor Chaplin, Massimo Luongo, George Hirst and a penalty from Nathan Broadhead, before Wes Burns added a sixth early in the second half to secure promotion with an emphatic victory.

Kieran McKenna's side are now 18 league games unbeaten, while they have won 13 of their last games, scoring 43 goals and conceding just two during that time.

McKenna reacts to Ipswich promotion

The Tractor Boys will return to the Championship for the first time since 2019 and McKenna was delighted to get promotion over the line.

"It's a special day," McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times.

"Obviously the scenes before the game (when the team coach was greeted by thousands of fans outside the ground) were a massive part of that.

"It's a sign of the spirit and the love of this football club in the community.

"Then we had the atmosphere in the stadium, and it was, of course, all backed up on the pitch.

"It's a special day, a fantastic season, a huge effort from everyone associated with the club.

"I'm just really proud to be part of giving the club a day like today to enjoy."

Chaplin has been one of the Tractor Boys' key players this campaign and is the club's top scorer with 29 goals this, while he was also included in the League One Team of the Season.

After promotion was confirmed, the club posted a video of the jubilant celebrations from inside the dressing room, which featured a hilarious moment where McKenna emptied a bin over Chaplin's head.

What next for Ipswich Town?

The Tractor Boys have the opportunity to win the League One title next weekend when they make the trip to face Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium.

If Plymouth Argyle drop points at Port Vale, Ipswich will have the chance to be crowned champions, while they will also be able to reach the 100-point mark with victory over the Cod Army.

It looks set to be a busy summer as the club prepare for the Championship with the board expected to back McKenna with significant investment, while McKenna has made no secret of the club's ambitions, claiming that the target is to eventually win promotion to the Premier League.

McKenna's side have been relentless in recent months and, after an outstanding season, will now be able to celebrate their well-deserved promotion.