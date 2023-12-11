After a ropey first month of the 2023-24 League One season, Derby County are seemingly now in full flow and ready to attack the automatic promotion spots.

The Rams, who lost three of their opening six league matches of the current campaign, are currently flying when it comes to their third tier form, with a disappointing FA Cup exit at the hands of League Two side Crewe Alexandra well and truly put in the past now.

When it comes to league action, Paul Warne's side have won five successive matches on the spin, with that run seeing three home matches victorious with nine goals scored and just one conceded.

And on their travels, County have been even better with a 1-0 win over Port Vale before a 3-0 demolition job of Leyton Orient this past weekend.

That result in London has put them into fifth position in the League One table and now just three points off the automatic promotion spots, although that is before the top two in the division in Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers take on each other on Monday evening.

Due to their recent form, Derby's squad are fully deserving of their annual Christmas party, although some struggling clubs could see theirs cancelled.

Not the Rams though, as with a gap until this coming weekend for their next fixture they took the opportunity over the weekend to let their hair down - and a whole squad photo has emerged.

Derby County players snapped on Xmas Do

It is presumed that Derby may have stayed in London for their pre-Christmas festivities, and their players clearly made a major effort to stand out in fancy dress for the occasion.

There are many notable outfit choices, with reserve goalkeeper Scott Loach coming as Batman villain Bane, complete with customary mask, whilst talented centre-back Eiran Cashin decided to go with an Eddie the Eagle costume.

Versatile midfielder Louie Sibley decided to go as Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter franchise, whilst Liam Thompson appears to have dressed himself up as Delboy from hit sitcom Only Fools and Horses.

Conor Hourihane appears to have dressed up as a cyclist, and bizarrely, experienced centre-back Sonny Bradley donned a Papa John's uniform for his get-up.

Joe Ward put on his best Peaky Blinders outfit for his costume, whilst left-back Callum Elder looked like AP McCoy in his jockey's silks with inflatable horse to boot.

Who wore it all best though? We'll let you be the judge of that...

Derby players deserving of Xmas Party after recent form

No-one can argue that Warne's squad are fully deserving of having a weekend of celebrations following their recent performances.

Since the start of September, when County lost 2-1 away at Bolton, they have lost just twice in league action, which both came away at Stevenage and Shrewsbury Town.

Pride Park has become a fortress once more and it will be hard for anyone to defeat an in-form Rams on home soil for the remainder of the campaign, with their stadium normally being packed out for fixtures and creating a great atmosphere.

Supporters though will be hoping that the players did not go too hard and are not still hungover whilst preparing for the visit of Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.