Sunderland's former manager, Jack Ross, has been appointed as Newcastle United's Academy set-up on an interim basis.

Ross was Sunderland manager between May 2018 and October 2019, at the point the Black Cats were in League One.

How did Jack Ross get on with Sunderland?

In Ross' only full season in-charge of Sunderland, he led them to fifth in the League One table and to the EFL Trophy final. They would reach the play-off final and lose to Charlton Athletic in heartbreaking circumstances, making it two Wembley defeats in the season, having lost out to Portsmouth on penalties in the EFL Trophy final.

What's Jack Ross up to now after Sunderland exit?

Ross would depart in October 2019 as he failed to really spark another promotion push and the Scot has since managed Hibs and Dundee United back in Scotland.

Keith Downie at Sky Sports is now reporting that Ross has joined Newcastle's Academy on an interim basis, meaning the 46-year-old is now back in the North East with Sunderland's bitter rivals.

