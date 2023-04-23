Burnley are under investigation from the EFL after they were accused of playing a weakened team against Reading last week.

What did Burnley do wrong?

With promotion to the Premier League already secured, Vincent Kompany made six changes to the side that played the Royals, and the Sun have revealed that Huddersfield are unhappy about that, as relegation rivals Reading ended up getting a point.

Whilst the Berkshire outfit remain in the bottom three, they are only a point from Huddersfield, who are the side above the relegation zone, so it could be a critical result for Reading.

The update claims that the EFL have written to the Clarets to ask for information on the accusation, and that they could be punished if they’re deemed guilty, with a fine or a points deduction among the possible sanctions that Burnley could be hit with.

Burnley had another impact in the relegation fight on Saturday, as they were surprisingly beaten by Queens Park Rangers at home, a result which moved the R’s to 18th in the table, and they’re just three points from guaranteed safety now.

It’s fair to say talk of a penalty for the Clarets was a talking point among the football community, with many feeling it was extremely harsh considering Kompany brought in senior players, many of whom have contributed this season. Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…