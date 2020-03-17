Hilarious clip emerges from fiery clash between Bristol City and Leeds United

With all EFL fixtures suspended until the 3rd of April at the earliest, plenty of people are looking back to previous games to try and get their fix of football, which has led to a hilarious clip resurfacing from a past clash between Bristol City and Leeds United.

The footage comes from a Championship meeting between the two sides back in October 2017 at Ashton Gate.

It was a dramatic clash, to say the least–the Whites coming away 3-0 winners via goals from Samuel Saiz and Pierre-Michel Lasogga, while both Matty Taylor and Gaetano Berardi saw red for a coming together in the second half.

About 15 minutes before both sides were reduced to 10 men, City defender Jens Hegeler was booked for one of the most blatant professional fouls you’re likely to see.

The clip of his ‘tackle’ resurfaced on Twitter earlier today.

The EFL announced on Friday that all games were suspended until early next month, though you feel the true length of the delay remains uncertain.

A statement from UEFA today did reveal that they intended to complete all domestic leagues and European club competitions by the end of June.

Think you know City? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 15 1, What is the club's current front of shirt sponsor? Bristol Sport Bristol Community Trust Lancer Scott Dunder

The Verdict

The relationship between City fans and Leeds fans has been frosty for a little while now but both sets of supporters will surely be able to see the funny side of this hilarious clip.

In many ways, you’ve got to admire Hegeler for what is a totally ridiculous foul.

Obviously, you’d hope that the EFL is back as soon as possible but the delay is certainly drawing out some fantastic clips from the past.