Coventry City are heading for Wembley after last night's 1-0 victory against Middlesbrough at the Riverside confirmed their place in the Championship play-off final at the end of the month.

A goalless first leg meant everything was to play for on Wednesday evening and the Sky Blues came out on top thanks to their two talismans - with Viktor Gyokeres collecting a ball forward before feeding Gustavo Hamer, who fired past Zack Steffen and multiple Boro defenders into the net.

Luton Town are waiting for Coventry in the final, which means the 2022/23 Championship season will get a fairytale ending as both clubs have come through testing time in the past decade and are now 90 minutes from Premier League football.

Coventry City celebrations

Even beating Boro, who were the favourites of many to win the play-offs, over two legs is an impressive achievement and the Sky Blues' celebrations at the Riverside last night reflected that.

Players and staff rushed to the away end to celebrate but it seems one of Coventry's media team Tom Leach was a little too eager to get involved.

He slipped on the slick Riverside turf and nearly sent Hamer tumbling but was quick to get to his feet and embrace the midfielder in a moment that was both hilarious and heartwarming.

Don't worry Coventry fans, Leach took to Twitter to confirm that he'd not done any damage to Hamer, who was an injury doubt for the second leg at the Riverside.

Coventry City v Luton Town: Can the Sky Blues win the Championship play-off final?

Luton were excellent against Sunderland in the second leg of their semi-final tie at Kenilworth Road but Robins' side will certainly have the belief they can go all the way - and so they should.

Their combination of defensive resilience, midfield energy, and final third quality is exactly what you would want for a big final.

Heading into the 2022/23 Championship play-offs, they were the only team that have not lost to another of the sides involved and there is no reason they can't maintain that record to secure their place back in the Premier League.

Luton are a tough opponent and will be desperate to complete their own fairytale but after last night's display, there will be plenty of people tipping the Sky Blues to go all the way.