“Highly unlikely” – Barnsley fan pundit offers Cauley Woodrow prediction

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley’s new head coach Michael Duff will be looking to bring a feel-good factor back to Oakwell later this year by guiding his side to a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Following the club’s relegation from the Championship, the Tykes opted to release Aapo Halme, George Miller, Connor Hodgson, Daniel Jinadu and Tomas Kalinauskas.

This may just be the start in terms of departures as Barnsley could find it difficult to keep some of the remaining members of their squad at the club.

One of the players who has been linked with a move away from the Tykes is Cauley Woodrow.

According to a report from TWTD in May, the forward is on Ipswich Town’s list of potential summer recruits.

During his time at Barnsley, Woodrow has produced a host of eye-catching displays for the club.

In the 157 games that he has featured in for the Tykes, the 27-year-old has managed to find the back of the net on 53 occasions while he has also chipped in with 10 assists.

Making reference to Woodrow’s future, Football League World’s Barnsley fan pundit Joe Beardsall has admitted that it is highly unlikely that the forward will stay at the club.

Speaking to FLW, Beardsall said: “I think it’s highly unlikely that Cauley Woodrow will be a Barnsley player come the end of the transfer window.

“Mainly because of wages.

“I imagine he is probably one of the highest paid at the club for a good reason as he’s been a cracking player for us.

“He was loyal when he had the opportunity to go elsewhere, when other clubs were interested he signed a new deal for us.

“Yeah, he didn’t have his best season last year but he has been a fantastic player for Barnsley football club and for me, if he does go, I wish him all the best and I hope he goes on to enjoy the rest of his career and do really well.

Quiz: The big Barnsley striker quiz - Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Tykes fan

1 of 25 Who did Barnsley sign Carlton Morris from? AFC Bournemouth Southampton Ipswich Town Norwich City

“In terms of trying to keep him, I think it’s just literally that wage thing, he would probably need to take a cut in wages, there would probably need to be a renegotiation because we have got to get the wage bill down now as we’re a League One club.

“We know there’s going to be a deficit to make up from dropping down to League One from the Championship so unfortunately when that happens your highest paid players generally have to leave and it looks like that’s probably going to be the case with Woodrow.

“Whoever gets him will be getting a fantastic player and if they play to his strengths I know he’ll do a cracking job as he’s not a League One player, he’s definitely a Championship player at the very least.”