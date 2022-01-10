Highly rated Aston Villa youngster heading to EFL side on loan

Aston Villa youngster Aaron Ramsey, 18, is set to move on loan to Cheltenham Town.

According to Gregg Evans of The Athletic, the midfielder is set to move to the League One club for the remainder of the season.

Aaron, the brother of Jacob Ramsey, is expected to one day become a first team player for the club.

Ramsey made his senior debut for Villa in a 6-0 victory over Barrow in the Carabao Cup last August.

Evans has also reported that he could even make his way into the Villa squad as soon as next season if he performs well enough for Cheltenham Town.

The true or false Cheltenham Town Quiz – Can you get 15 out of 15?

1 of 15 The club was founded in 1885. True or False? True False

The Robins are currently 13th in the League One table, with 30 points from 25 games. Ramsey will be hoping to break into the first team from the get go if he stands any chance of playing for Villa next season.

Cheltenham are winless in seven league games. Their last win came away to Gillingham on November 23.

Their next game comes against Charlton Athletic on January 15.

The Verdict

This is a good opportunity for Ramsey. Gaining experience at the professional level is so much more valuable than playing in underage groups.

Cheltenham presents an interesting challenge. Despite only being 18, there is every chance he could break into this team immediately, which would be a great achievement to add to his CV.

For Cheltenham, they will be receiving a hungry, young and talented midfielder who Villa seemingly have high hopes for. This is a win/win situation for all parties involved as the club looks to turn its season around in 2022.