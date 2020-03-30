‘Highlight of your career’ – These Leeds United fans tear into Premier League player after ‘tinpot’ weekend post

Neal Maupay was a real thorn in the Leeds United side last season in the Championship, with the striker scoring two of Brentford’s three goals against the Whites.

Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw with the Bees at Elland Road in October 2018, with Maupay scoring from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute. Then, April’s meeting saw Maupay open the scoring on 45 minutes before Sergi Canos scored in the second-half as Brentford ended Marcelo Bielsa’s hopes of automatic promotion.

Both Maupay goals led to him celebrating in-front of the Leeds supporters, which, as expected, sparked quite the visual.

Over the weekend, both Maupay and Brentford shared that image, which helped get under the skin of the Leeds fanbase, clearly not ready to forgive and forget just yet.

There was plenty of reaction to Maupay’s post in particular, with Leeds fans pointing out that goals against them were the Frenchman’s career highlight, despite the fact he’s now playing in the Premier League.

Here, we take a look at that reaction…

Rent free part 2 — Ben Kingsnorth (@benkingsnorth) March 29, 2020

Scoring against Leeds.. highlights of your career. Shows how big we are compared to the tiny clubs you played for (and I include Brighton) — Smalesy (@shez_dictates) March 29, 2020

shows how big we are that’s your highlight of your career omd lol — lewis 🎩 (@Lewisburridge12) March 29, 2020

Imagine celebrating a goal like that when you were below mid table and had nothing to play for. 😂😂😂😂😂 — Mitchell Emmerson (@MitchellEmmers2) March 29, 2020

Banter that he will be playing in the Championship next year whilst we are in the Premier League#MindTheGap pic.twitter.com/9C4SfNfVWD — Conor McGilligan (@Conor_ALTV) March 29, 2020

Both neal and brentford…so tinpot. 🤣🤦‍♂️ — LUFC Bantersaurus Rex (@lufcbrex) March 29, 2020

Highlight of your career 🤣 — Jamie (@jamied_1919) March 29, 2020

What’s the phrase again…ah, yes…”Rent Free” 🤦‍♂️ — Steve Curran 💙💛 (@curran_steve) March 29, 2020