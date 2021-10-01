High starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Luton tomorrow

Huddersfield Town are looking to bring Luton Town back down to earth at Kenilworth Road this weekend.

Carlos Corberan’s side were 3-2 winners against Blackburn Rovers at the John Smith’s Stadium on Tuesday, whilst Luton were dispatching Coventry City in emphatic style.

Nathan Jones’ side, then, will be full of confidence heading into their meeting with an inconsistent Huddersfield side on Saturday.

Annoyingly for Corberan, too, he’s got a selection headache in his midfield due to Alex Vallejo (knee) and Jonathan Hogg (abdominal) struggling with injuries.

As our graphic shows, that’s where the only predicted change comes this weekend:

Lee Nicholls will start in goal, with Matty Pearson, Tom Lees and Naby Sarr part of a three-man defensive unit. Levi Colwill is also being assessed and might return, although there’s little point pushing the youngster if his injury isn’t quite right.

Harry Toffolo and Sorba Thomas are tasked with providing width from wing-back, with Lewis O’Brien joined by Scott High in the engine room if Vallejo and Hogg don’t make it.

In attack, it should be much of the same. Josh Koroma is always a threat on the left and capable of a goal from anywhere, whilst Danel Sinani is difficult to pick up on the right as he drifts.

Danny Ward should get the nod and lead the line. He was the two-goal hero against Blackburn on Tuesday and it wouldn’t make sense to rotate him whilst he’s full of confidence.

