High-profile sports star keen to see Steve Bruce return to Sheffield Wednesday

Steve Bruce’s future with current club Newcastle is up in the air right now and former cricketer Michael Vaughan has now taken to Twitter to claim he would love to have the manager back at Sheffield Wednesday.

The former cricket star and now commentator is a fan of the Owls and has now weighed in with his verdict on the manager. He believes that Bruce should return to Hillsborough having managed the side before.

I would have Steve Bruce back at Hillsborough tomorrow morning … 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 17, 2021

Bruce took charge of the Owls shortly before making the leap to Newcastle and performed relatively well in the role. The boss has also proven to be quite adept in the EFL and has led two teams to promotion from the Championship in the past – so League One should be no problem for the former player.

He’s currently in charge at Newcastle United but with the team struggling and the side having now been taken over, his days in the Premier League may be numbered. He retains his job for now but it looks like he could be replaced by somebody else in the near future and it would leave him without a club.

Vaughan then would like to see Bruce take up the reins at Sheffield Wednesday if he did end up replaced.

He has experience of working with the club previously and has also got plenty of experience that he could pass on to the side’s current players as they look to try and make the leap back into the second tier of English football.

The Verdict

Steve Bruce deserves some credit for the work he has done as a manager so far. It may not be going too well at Newcastle right now but he has done great things in the past in the EFL.

His two promotions are not to be sniffed at and his wealth of experience could certainly serve the Owls well if he was to come back. That’s of course if current boss Darren Moore was to also be relieved of his duties with Wednesday – and so far, with the side still pushing for the play-offs, there would be no reason to do so as of yet.