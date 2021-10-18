High-profile Sheffield Wednesday fan makes bold managerial claim

Michael Vaughan has admitted he would welcome Steve Bruce back to Sheffield Wednesday immediately if the experienced boss becomes available.

I would have Steve Bruce back at Hillsborough tomorrow morning … 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 17, 2021

The 60-year-old is currently in charge of Newcastle United but he is expected to leave following their recent takeover, combined with their poor form that has seen the fans completely turn against the boyhood fan.

With an exit feeling inevitable, Bruce could be on the lookout for a new club very quickly and, taking to Twitter, Owls fan Vaughan made it clear that he would love to see him succeed Darren Moore.

“I would have Steve Bruce back at Hillsborough tomorrow morning…”

Whilst Bruce’s pedigree would undoubtedly make him an excellent appointment for any League One side, it might be a controversial one in the sense that Darren Moore is only just into his first full season as a manager.

As well as that, Bruce left Wednesday in a poor way, after taking charge of just 18 games before departing for the Magpies.

Moore’s men are currently seventh in the third tier, sitting outside the play-off places on goal difference.

The verdict

This is harsh from the former England cricket captain because he is a well-known figure and it’s attracted negative attention that Moore didn’t need as he tries to guide Wednesday to promotion.

A return for Bruce would surely divide opinion as well. Considering his CV, you’d think it was a no-brainer but some Owls fans will, understandably, not want him near the club because of the way he left.

But, this isn’t a talking point until Bruce leaves and even then, it would be harsh to dismiss Moore at this stage, who will just be focused on the big game at Cambridge tomorrow night.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.