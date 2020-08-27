High-profile QPR departure nears completion, player set for medical

Ebere Eze is set to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed move from Queens Park Rangers to Crystal Palace, according to Sky Sports.

Palace have finally made a breakthrough in their pursuit of the attacking midfielder, who has established himself as one of the most exciting players to watch in the Championship over the past couple of seasons.

Eze scored 14 goals in 46 Championship appearances last season, registering eight assists, but now looks set to complete a move across London to Crystal Palace.

After the two clubs agreed a £15m fee for the midfielder, which could rise to £19.5m including add-ons, Sky Sports now claim that Eze is on his way to Selhurst Park for a medical.

The midfielder is also set to finalise personal terms ahead of a move to South London, with the Eagles looking to complete a deal for the 22-year-old.

Eze has scored 20 goals and registered 13 assists in 112 appearances for QPR, but his game has very much improved under Mark Warburton, who will now be looking to replace the creative midfielder.

The Verdict

I think this is a good piece of business from both clubs.

Palace are getting an exciting, young midfielder who will fit seamlessly into Roy Hodgson’s side, and a player who scores goals and creates assists for fun.

QPR have negotiated a good deal for him, though. £15m is a lot of money for the West London club to receive, and with a 20% sell-on clause being negotiated, that covers their backs for the future.