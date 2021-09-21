High-profile pundit reacts as Nottingham Forest make managerial appointment

Simon Jordan has suggested that the problems at Nottingham Forest are above the manager, as he revealed his hope that Steve Cooper has received assurances following his appointment.

The former Swansea boss was named as Chris Hughton’s successor today, and he will be tasked with taking the Reds up the table after their poor start.

However, speaking on TalkSPORT, as quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, Jordan wasn’t convinced that Cooper will be able to change things around.

“The challenge for Nottingham Forest is, is this guy going to be able to get anything different from the ownership structure from those that have gone previously. I wonder what assurances he’s got. There’s no transfer window he can change anything in.

“Cooper must be seeing something there in an opportunity for Forest for him, because his stock is quite high, he’s gone to Nottingham Forest. So he must be told something different or he’s taken one hell of a punt.”

The 41-year-old will be hoping to pick up his first win as Forest boss when they take on Millwall at the City Ground this weekend.

The verdict

You can understand Jordan’s point here as Forest appear to have made some good appointments on paper in the past but they haven’t worked out, so it’s becoming something of a theme.

But, it should be noted that things have changed now in terms of Dane Murphy’s arrival and Cooper’s appointment was down to the new CEO.

So, it’s a case of waiting and seeing how things play out and Cooper will no doubt be looking for backing in the January window to fully make his mark on the squad.

