High-profile pundit makes Chris Hughton claim after tough Nottingham Forest start

Simon Jordan believes that Chris Hughton is ‘walking the plank’ after Nottingham Forest’s poor start to the season.

The experienced boss was named as Sabri Lamouchi’s successor in October last year, so this is his first full campaign in charge of the Reds. However, it hasn’t gone to plan so far, with Forest bottom of the Championship having lost four of their opening five games.

Unsurprisingly, that has increased the pressure on Hughton, and, speaking to TalkSPORT, as quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, ex-Crystal Palace owner Jordan made it clear that he feels time is running out for the Forest boss.

“They keep flattering to deceive. Chris is a decent manager but at this moment in time, the Forest job seems to be that his grasp is being exceeded by his reach. He is walking the plank because what’s happening at Forest probably isn’t good enough.

“Last year, they started getting into trouble, they brought Hughton in and it didn’t right itself. Chris will tell you the division is hard but the division is hard for 23 other sides as well.”

The verdict

In truth, you can’t really argue with Jordan’s point here as many felt if Forest lost to Derby last time out, Hughton would’ve gone. So, even though they drew, it shows he’s under huge pressure.

As he says, the position Forest are in isn’t good enough and Hughton hasn’t had the impact he would’ve expected on the team just yet.

But, he’s proven at this level and he’s still in charge, so there’s still time to turn things around. Obviously though, he needs wins quickly, starting at Forest this weekend.

