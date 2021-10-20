High-profile Nottingham Forest fan sends passionate message praising key figure

Lee Westwood has heaped praise on Steve Cooper for the ‘incredible’ job he has done since taking over Nottingham Forest.

The transformation is incredible. New attacking approach, players look like they’ve actually worked on something in training that they understand and can implement. Look like they’re a team again rather than a bunch of individuals thrown together. Confidence is rising each game. — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) October 20, 2021

The golfer is a huge fan of the Reds, so he will have been delighted as the team came from behind to beat Bristol City with two stoppage time goals at Ashton Gate last night.

That made it four wins in a row for Forest, with the team having picked up 13 points from Cooper’s five games in charge.

As a result, the play-offs now seem a real possibility, particularly with how the side are playing. And, taking to Twitter, Westwood made it clear that he has been really impressed with the former Swansea boss.

“The transformation is incredible. New attacking approach, players look like they’ve actually worked on something in training that they understand and can implement. Look like they’re a team again rather than a bunch of individuals thrown together. Confidence is rising each game.”

Cooper’s men are back in action this weekend when they face a very tough fixture against high-flying Fulham.

The verdict

Westwood’s assessment is absolutely spot on here and he perfectly captures how all Forest fans will surely be feeling right now.

They are getting results, but they are also playing some stylish football, whilst the manner of the victory last night proves that he has instilled a belief and attitude that will take the team far.

So, after a very tough start, fans will now be excited about what the future holds for the club under the guidance of Cooper.

