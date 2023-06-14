Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth could all become investors in Leeds United following the takeover from 49ers Enterprises.

Who owns Leeds United?

As has been well-documented, Andrea Radrizzani has agreed to sell his majority stake to the 49ers, who already owned part of the club.

The group is made up of several investors, and it appears that more could be on board in the future, as Fowler revealed to Sky Sports that he, along with fellow world renowned golf stars Thomas and Spieth, are in discussions to get on board with the Championship side.

“Not yet, technically. There’s the group that’s moving forward with being involved with Leeds. I think myself, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth will be part of it.”

Fowler also shared he has told high-profile caddie Billy Foster, a well-known Leeds fan, about the potential investment, as he revealed his excitement about going to a game at Elland Road.

“He (Foster) didn’t know about it from the start, but we told him knowing he’s a huge Leeds United supporter, but it’s cool to have those opportunities. I know we’re looking into it, and it would be fun if we get to be a part of it, and, if not, we’ll continue to root for Leeds.

“That’d be great (visiting Elland Road). Obviously they got relegated but to go to Premier League games, Championship, or any of that, I think football over there is a massive sport, and I feel like it’s continuing to get bigger in the States but since I haven’t been to a game, I don’t have a true appreciation until I get to go and feel that energy.”

What will this mean for Leeds United?

In truth, it’s not going to change a lot in terms of making more money available to the budget, or with any of the big decisions that will be made in the short-term, such as the new head coach, which should be concluded next week.

However, it will help raise the profile of Leeds United in America, because the three players are obviously huge names not just in golf, but in sport in general, so it’s not going to do any harm in helping the commercial side of things at Elland Road.

Of course, this is a growing trend in football now, with the Hollywood owners at Wrexham, although you’d think Fowler, Spieth and Thomas will be more like NFL star JJ Watt who has taken a similar role at Burnley. Either way, it’s an exciting update for Leeds fans as the club look to grow the brand across the world.