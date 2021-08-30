High-profile Fulham exit on the cards as player set for medical elsewhere

Napoli are close to completing the signing of Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Anguissa looks set to depart Craven Cottage on loan before the end of the transfer window, with Napoli set to have an option to make the move permanent.

The midfielder is set to undergo a medical over in Italy as he looks to add the finishing touches to a move away from London, as per Di Marzio.

Anguissa moved to Fulham in the summer of 2018, arriving from Marseille in a deal believed to be in the region of £22.3million.

After spending 2019/20 on loan in Villarreal following Fulham’s relegation to the Championship, Anguissa made 36 appearances in the Premier League last season.

But once again, Fulham were relegated to the second tier, and Anguissa has since played only 77 minutes of Championship football since dropping down a division.

Anguissa now looks set to bring his spell at Craven Cottage to an end, with the Serie A side closing in on his signature.

The Verdict

This is probably the right move for both parties in all fairness.

You can say what you want about Anguissa, but he doesn’t want to play in the Championship it seems, which suggests a lot about his mentality.

He is likely to be on high wages given the fee they paid for him, so getting those off the books could be beneficial from a financial perspective going forward.

It’s a good move for him, and it brings a fairly up and down spell at Fulham to an end.