High-profile Fulham absentee explained as speculation lingers

Andre-Frank Anguissa was left out of the Fulham squad at the weekend due to his desire to leave Craven Cottage, according to The Athletic.

Anguissa joined Fulham from Marseille in the summer of 2018, arriving from the French club for a deal worth around £22.3million.

The midfielder is yet to play a single minute of Championship football having spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Villarreal, but he has made 58 appearances across two Premier League seasons.

Fulham’s relegation from the Premier League has led to plenty of interest in his signature this summer, from the likes of Italy, Spain and England.

On Sunday, he was left out of the squad which faced Middlesbrough on the opening day of the campaign, as Marco Silva’s men drew 1-1.

The Athletic have now provided a reasoning behind this, with Anguissa left out due to his desire to leave the club this summer.

Silva does not want any uncommitted players playing for Fulham as they target an immediate return to the top-flight this season, with Anguissa’s future up in the air.

The 25-year-old has another two years left on his deal at Craven Cottage, and the club also have a year’s extension option. The club rejected a loan bid from Valencia last week, and it remains to be seen if any other offers come in.

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly the right decision made by Silva.

Anguissa’s head can’t be in the right place at the moment, as he is being linked with so many places and so many clubs.

He didn’t play in the Championship last time around, and I don’t see that mindset changing anytime soon. They need to get him off the wage bill if he isn’t going to play.