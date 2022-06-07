Italian legend Filippo Inzaghi is interested in speaking to Blackpool about their managerial vacancy, although the club are not so keen.

The Seasiders are on the lookout for a new boss after Neil Critchley made the surprise decision to quit the Championship side to become the assistant manager at Aston Villa.

Since then, a host of names have been linked with the vacancy, with Michael Duff emerging as one of the frontrunners.

However, Daily Mail reporter Jack Gaughan has revealed that Inzaghi had been seeking talks with the hierarchy at Bloomfield Road about succeeding Critchley.

“Bit of a strange one: Filippo Inzaghi has been interested in speaking to Blackpool about the manager’s job but doesn’t sound like the club are open to the idea.”

The 48-year-old is well-known to football fans for his excellent playing career that saw him win multiple Champions League’s and he was also part of the Azzurri squad that won the 2006 World Cup.

Since stepping into management, Inzaghi has had mixed success, winning two promotions, most recently taking Benevento to Serie A in 2020.

His most recent spell with Brescia in Serie B ended in controversy as he fell out with the owner, although he had done a good job up until his exit.

Can you name which club Blackpool signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Jordan Gabriel Derby County Nottingham Forest Coventry West Brom

The verdict

It’s quite surprising that Blackpool don’t want to speak to Inzaghi at the very least because not only is he a respected name as a player but he has done well as a manager.

Of course, there would still be major risks with his appointment, so you could understand why they may not want to give him the job.

But, they should be interviewing as many candidates as possible and Inzaghi’s CV deserves respect.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.