High profile duo interested in key Nottingham Forest move identified

John Terry and Chris Wilder are both interested in the manager’s role at Nottingham Forest, a report from a print edition of The Sun (12/09, p64) has claimed.

It has been a poor start to the season for Forest, who currently sit bottom of the Championship table, having taken just one point from their five league games so far this season, ahead of their clash with Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon.

That has seemingly left current Forest manager Chris Hughton under pressure, and it now seems as though there are others eyeing up his position in The City Ground dugout.

According to this latest update, both Terry and Wilder would be interested in the Forest managerial role should it become available.

Terry left his role as Dean Smith’s assistant at Aston Villa earlier this year, having helped the club win promotion from the Championship while in that position in 2019.

Can you get 26/26 on this Nottingham Forest manager's quiz?

1 of 26 In what year was Brian Clough named Forest boss? 1974 1975 1976 1977

The former Chelsea man – who has a spell on loan at Forest in 2000 – is now said to be keen to get his first taste of senior management, and would apparently be interested in doing that at Forest.

Wilder if of course a proven promotion winner after guiding Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League while in charge of the Blades, and he has been out of work since leaving Bramall Lane towards the end of last season.

The 53-year-old is apparently also keen to take over at The City Ground, although it is thought he has had no contact with Forest as yet.

The Verdict

These are two interesting candidates for Forest to consider if they do decide to move Hughton on in the not too distant future.

On the one hand, Wilder has plenty of experience, and is a proven promotion winner at this level, which would surely make him an appealing option to take the role at The City Ground.

Terry by contrast, is yet to embark on a career in senior first-team management, which could make a move for him a risk, particularly given the low ebb Forest currently find themselves at.

However, the fact that Terry has worked behind the scenes at Villa means he will have some idea of the challenges he would face at Forest, so he may not be one worth writing off completely as a possible option for this role just yet.