High-profile Coventry City figure fires back after major club sanction comes to light

Coventry City have been dealt a major blow after being placed under a transfer embargo, the club have confirmed.

This is due to the Sky Blues being late in submitting their company accounts, with the club saying that this was down to confusion caused by the EFL not following the government’s precedent by allowing companies an extra three months to submit their accounts due to the ongoing global pandemic.

Speaking to the club’s website, Coventry’s Chief Executive Dave Boddy said: “It’s disappointing that the EFL have chosen to do this.

“The Government has allowed companies to extend the deadline to file accounts and we chose to do this, extending from the end of February to the end of May.

“It’s ridiculous that the EFL’s regulations on this do not replicate this approach that the Government has taken, especially when they have amended other rules of their during the pandemic.

”The EFL’s imposition of this does not have any effect on us, but it is disappointing nonetheless that they have taken this approach to take action against Clubs who are simply doing what the Government is allowing us to do.”

While the club have insisted that this won’t impact the day-to-day running of the club or the summer’s transfers plans, fans will no doubt be concerned about the potential ramifications of such a sanction.

The verdict

This is far from ideal for Coventry City.

While the club are insistent that it won’t impact the club’s ability to run efficiently over the coming weeks, there’s no doubt that it’s a problem that the club would rather do without.

Of course the main focus in the short-term will be on preserving their Championship status with the relegation battle hotting up.